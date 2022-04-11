squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You people that want to get Warnock out of office had better find a different candidate to run than Herschel Walker. Warnock’s TV ads will cut Walker to pieces with all of his erratic behavior, mental history, marriage problems, police reports, etc. It is all documented. Not only that, but Trump candidates face certain defeat.
Be interesting to know how much that speed trap camera company is giving in campaign contributions (legal bribes) to the Lee Country and Albany commissioners..
Why do politicians want to get rid of guns? It’s easier and politically safer than identifying and getting rid of the gangs that kill hundreds in Portland, Chicago, Denver, Philly, Albany. This exponentially growing number of murders, thieves, those who assault, car jackers, are not society’s redeemable victims, they are amoral criminals.
I enjoyed all the columns today, so I’ll just say “Way to go Fowler” and “One handsome dude.” I like your new photo.
Negative Squawker. Lindsey Graham aside, the Southeast and Texas have never looked better. Billions in new factory investments and corporate relocations. Low taxes, less regulation and a higher quality of life have hundreds of thousands fleeing California and New York at high speed. Must look pretty good to them. The Patriot
The heavy boxes from Amazon via USPS never seem to find their way to my house, and the office chair found its way to my neighbor’s house last week. Yesterday the wife intercepted the carrier trying to deliver our package to the neighbors again. It is easier for him.
I am not so sure that Walker has a degree in common sense or any degree thereof. I have seen high schoolers with more common sense and definably greater cognitive abilities. Let’s see how he handles debates on substantive subjects. Oh, forgot, he has decided, rather his handlers have decided, that would not be good idea.
Everything the American Colonial Patriots fought and died for, and everything America’s Founding Fathers bequeathed to their subsequent generations, was destroyed by Lincoln, Sherman and Grant, and at Appomattox Va., on April 9, 1865.
SMRs, when the Republicans take over the House and Senate in November, the Republican Senator from Florida wants to raise taxes on the working-class and sunset (end) social security in five years. Better help grandma find a job.
Finally got my Wednesday, Thursday, Friday Albany Heralds Saturday afternoon in the mail.
Squawker, it’s a known fact, undisputed by her personally, that Stacey Abrams has received the majority of her $64 million war chest from the West Coast and non-Georgia residents. Abrams is a left-wing, Hollywood-adoring, Ivy League train wreck. Protect our state. Your vote is your voice. The Patriot
“They paved paradise and put in a parking lot.” There’s now a car wash on that nice property across from Publix in Lee County. OK, I know ... if you’ve got enough money, you can build anything you want, anywhere, subject to zoning laws. But ... Holy cow!
Hilarious op-ed by Carlton in Sunday paper. Excuse me, I mean “they,” “his highness,” “one handsome dude.”
