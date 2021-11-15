Why do some delusional Democrats think Stacey Abrams could once again save the Democratic party? Save? What has she ever accomplished? She hasn’t won anything. She lost the Georgia governor’s race, she helped the Democratic governor candidate for Virginia lose his race by speaking at his rally. Basically, Stacey Abrams is a loser.
Black Lives Matter leaders say they will riot in New York if Eric Adams brings back old police policies. Here's a thought ... get yourselves real jobs, act like human beings and obey the law and you won't have to worry about police policies.
Donald Trump awoke the inner racist in a lot of people, and even though he is no longer significant and his racist practices have been proved to be disgusting to most Americans, those who are weak-minded still think he was the one who would "make America great again." Like they say, "What a fool believes ..."
SMRs, there is a new bumper sticker out now -- Trump is in the rearview mirror.
i saw what must have been a substitute mail carrier down the street earlier today. Very late in the afternoon, I saw him delivering mail house to house going down the south side on Ashford Drive. Problem is, he never came up the north side of the street. No mail today. Shameful what goes on with our mail these days.
Today is Friday, and in the mail I got Wednesday and Thursday's papers but not Friday's. I guess that means we will get Friday's paper on Monday. Maybe.
I love The Albany Herald, have been getting it for years, but I'm about fed up with this getting the paper in the mail. If you could rely on the postal service, that would be at least tolerable, but they only deliver the paper when it's convenient. You can't count on the U.S. mail. But it's the Herald's job to see that their product is delivered. Surely you can find delivery people. Are you trying?
A new low for Joe Biden, making nasty, inflammatory remarks about a teenager on trial for his life, in State court no less. Democrats and Republicans alike expressed disbelief and disgust on Thursday. What is wrong with this man? Completely unstable. Signed, The Patriot
Amazing how these patriotic Republicans that opposed Trump and survived his ire and now are running for federal office and Trump is the best thing going.
The news is reporting today that some of our favorite meat is up 95%. Do you think Slow Joe is worried about it? Not hardly, after all he is a multimillionaire. He doesn’t give a toot about the American people, he just cares about having power, as all Democrats do.
Fletcher, I know a woman who's had so much plastic surgery done she's jokingly referred to as a "cyborg" -- part human, part machine ... er ... plastic. Do these women with all these fake parts and their lips puffed up with collagen like bloated worms think that men find that attractive? I wonder how they stand to look at themselves in the mirror.
The Herald's pictures from the Collective Soul concert are spectacular. I can relive the concert looking at those shots.
We live in a generation that would unplug your life support to charge their cellphone.
