Since our leaders are so afraid that what comes out of my mouth will make them sick, we need to ban all cigarettes, cigars and pipes. Their smoke has been proven to cause cancer, and I have to breathe it in every single day. We need to be fair and consistent.
Best thing about having to wear mask at Walmart: No one will recognize you.
I grieve for the Republican Party which I loved and belonged to for almost 60 years. It is now a cult belonging wholly to a man with no honesty, no honor and no breeding. Eisenhower, Regan and my other heroes would have been ashamed.
The best radio is XM. I’ve heard so many great songs here. Check out the Stones' new pandemic song “Ghost Town,” Black Pumas “Colors,” Kruangbin/Leon Bridges' “Texas Sun.” So much great new music. And I was a '70s teen. My favorite XM stations are The Pulse, The Spectrum and The Message.
Who in their right mind sits out on the tailgate of a truck at 2:30 in the morning playing cards? Seems to me that is just asking for trouble.
The country is overrun by a pandemic and thousands of deaths. The economy is down; it may take another year to recover, and unemployment is up. People are uncertain about their futures. There is protest and unrest in the streets, where people are dying. This is caused by Trump's failed Leadership. This is Trump's America. Failed leadership by an unqualified businessman.
Not only does the Dougherty Probate Court close at lunch and then close early at 4 p.m., it does not open at 8:30 a.m. like the rest of the courthouse. What is the deal?
Trump and his supporters show callousness about killing Americans. They ignore or justify right-wing extremists killing protesters in Charlottesville and Kenosha. They support the ignorance of not having a cohesive federal pandemic response and government funds for states that have caused COVID to rapidly spread and kill. They accept police killing minorities without consequences.
Oh yeah, Joe Biden. You go and heal Kenosha and these other razed American cities. After all, the ones committing all the destruction are your supporters.
If you can produce a tweet, etc. of Joe Biden saying he is against fracking ... Trump people just throw stuff against the wall and hope the lie will stick.
Wynfield Park, please get rid of disrespectful, rude staff, especially those who disrespect the elederly residents. Administration needs to tighten up on them. Go work somewhere where you're happy.
Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Remind you of city leaders? Almost daily shootings going on while they are worried about coercing and fining citizens into wearing masks, which by the way, just makes it that much harder to identify the shooters. Way to go, gang. Talk about dysfunctional.
BLM: belt loops matter. Fit a belt and pull up your pants.
Can anyone explain if this (free shredding on 9-12) has been cancelled? I have talked to KADB, and they have not a clue.
Trump inherited an Obama, leftist economy that was teetering on default. YT and MM think it was booming because they’ve been on the government dole their whole pathetic lives .
