I was told if I voted for Trump there would be turmoil at the southern border, chaos in the cities, COVID would linger and we would not be respected by our allies and other countries. I voted for Trump and sure enough, he was right.
The property on Gillionville Road that is in Dougherty County is because a large portion on the left going west was owned by Gil Barrett, a Dougherty County Commission Chairman (now deceased). To pay less taxes, he had it placed in Dougherty County rather than the city of Albany, which would mean higher taxes.
Congratulations, Phil Cody, on your 40 years with The Albany Herald. Mr. Morrissey said it best: You just don’t find that kind of loyalty anymore.
It appears that Ned Newcomb drew the short straw for Bo Johnson’s complainathon group who moved to a known flood zone and now want Dougherty County taxpayers to do something about Mother Nature long before they were a twinkle in her eye. Wasn’t all of this established after the floods of ‘94? Don’t want to get flooded? Put it on stilts.
I find it amazing that all these “original” squawkers somehow come up with the exact same squawks over and over. Hmmm ... you think maybe they’re all getting their “original” thoughts from the same source? I say yes.
I met Phil Cody a long time ago, and I have found him over the years to be a solid professional and an excellent father to his son. I’m so glad The Herald and its parent company chose to recognize Phil on his significant milestone. The story and photos were excellent ... first class all the way.
Yes, carpetbagger is adequate. Just because you are born here doesn’t mean you are qualified to be a Senator. By the way, who is a resident of this state? Did Herschel recently relocate back to the state to meet that minimum qualification? Having played football at UGA is the best qualification you can come up with? How little it takes to satisfy you.
Let’s see, Squawker: You complained about a picture of Steve Earle in Monday’s Herald because of all the important news going on, mentioning the hurricane, COVID and the election. Yet, looking at my paper, I see all those items on the front page. What really are you complaining about?
Yours Truly and Vaccinated Man, Your silence speaks volumes. You have never commented on the first seven months of Biden’s term, featuring the worst inflation in years, crime out of control, we are no longer energy independent, the Southern border is out of control and the worst military blunder in the history of the USA. Waiting for your reply.
Biden will create so many jobs that when Ms. Harris becomes President in 2028 there will be a Tesla in every driveway.
If the Squawker thinks Steve Earle and Los Lobos are musicians no one has ever heard of, he’s probably tuned in to that bro country every day, listening to old Luke sing about drinkin’ and being a “country boy.”
Social media is incredible. You can find all kinds of information the world’s top doctors and scientists missed. That Vaccinated Man
Way to go, Phil Cody. Mike Gebhart was right: You are a class act.
