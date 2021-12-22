squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Don’t you dare mention ugly Christmas sweaters either! Someone is sure to bring up all of the cold, naked people in the world. How about some of you asking for a sense of humor for Christmas?
Even in this time of worship and reflection, we cannot seem to stop bickering with each other over something as silly as politics. How about we focus on the “reason for the season?”
I could be wrong, but has Tracy Taylor ever been elected to a public office? Both Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke have. Perhaps, given the new manner of appointing Republicans (wholesale changing of election laws) over ones actually winning elections, Taylor can now have a political post.
I wonder if these people who seem to do nothing but send political gripes to the Squawkbox read the Bible verse in today’s paper: “For God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:9. If we call ourselves Christians, let’s practice what we preach.
Dear Santa ... I have been really good this year ... Yea, well, most of the time ... OK, once in a while ... Oh crap, just never mind. I will buy my own stuff again this year.
Sorry, commissioner, your attempts to sway the board didn’t seem to have a whole lot of success. Maybe if you tried working with people rather than ranting and trying to bully them, you might be on the winning side of one or two votes.
You vaccine deniers keep on making excuses for your politicians while they keep telling you not to do things that are good for you. They’ve been vaccinated, but they don’t mind sacrificing you to sow dissention. How dumb are we?
Free distribution of Narcan, clean needles, condoms, etc. will save lives and heartbreaks. But with that no-consequence flash mob shoplifting and destructive riots, inflammatory racial, political and school tensions, all for a holiday that cannot be called Christmas because such offends, says a lot about us, doesn’t it? There is however hope, it’s Christmas.
Well, wife was right, not enough time to Christmas shop. Will start on Labor Day next year.
Rather than looking at their won-loss records and finding reason to ridicule them, how about we send out some praise to our high school athletes for representing their schools. These are, after all, children, not professionals.
Fox News “talking heads” sent text messages to the White House blaming Trump for the Jan. 6 riots. Then told America that Antifa was the blame. Fox News has no credibility.
Inflation is the highest in 40 years and was caused by Democratic runaway spending. Their solution is to spend more. They don’t know when you find yourself in a hole, the first thing you do is stop digging.
Why is WALB News on from 4 p.m. til 6:30 p.m.? They repeat the news at least three times and the weather is on every five minutes. If there isn’t that much news to report, then shorten the news to one hour only, and the weather only one time.
Football loser Colin Kaepernick compares NFL football to slavery. Well, these slaves get paid millions of dollars just to play a game most Americans love.
