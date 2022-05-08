Tara, I agree. I grew up unwanted. I lived on the streets and in foster homes. I endured a lot of abuse. I made many misguided choices. I'm much older now, and I try my best to be a kind and thoughtful person but I have very little joy. Deep down I have low self-esteem and a soul of sadness. If you keep us in this world, make it a better world for us.
We don't need religion in our schools and government, we need things that are Godly: justice, mercy, passion and focus on the hurting and needy.
Attention. Do not pay those sham, speed trap photo tickets. Always ask for a trial. Instead of sending them money, send the trial request attached to the ticket. The city can’t prove these cases, i.e. no chain of custody, no calibration witness and, most importantly, they can’t prove who was behind the wheel. Case dismissed.
The mass corruption of our elected officials is sending America toward a third-world status. 200 years ago, Thomas Jefferson predicted this: "When we get as crowded as the cities of Europe, we will be as corrupt as they are."
I had the opportunity to hear Justice Covin speak while she was in Albany. She is indeed a dynamic lady. Our governor made a good choice. After reading the article, I also watched the video you spoke of. It is compelling.
We all know judicial wheels grind slowly, but isn't it time to fish or cut bait on the Municipal Court missing monies?
Re the Op-Ed by Creede Hinshaw: Mother's Day was originally celebrated by the Catholic Church on Laetare Sunday to celebrate the congregation’s Mother Church. It is important to celebrate all mothers that had the courage to say yes to giving birth, as Mary did. Abortion/gay marriage are simple issues if you follow the doctrine of the Catholic Church. Philly Man
To read local political promises, Albany is just four basketball courts, three HUD housing projects, free church-sponsored government-funded tutoring programs, a food bank and expanded KADB cleanup days from becoming one of the most prosperous, populated, desirable cities/county in the country. You got my vote. Bishop will write the check.
I already voted; quit wasting my time and your resources. Stop with the phone calls and the mail, please.
Sen. Warnock wants to appear to have farming roots with the TV ad about his mother picking cotton. Truth is, he and his 11 siblings were raised in downtown Savannah in public houses provided by taxpayers. All 12 children were raised with taxpayer welfare.
The real reason the Roe v Wade Supreme Court document was leaked is to influence the 2022 midterm elections and rally the Democratic Party around Joe Biden and other Dems who are failing. Without this, they had nothing to campaign for to try to stop a red tsunami.
Anybody else notice that our local TV station evening news is about 90% unnecessary weather news?
Anybody who disrespects Larry Munson should have been run out of Georgia. Folks, it's not too late. Let's get those funds pouring in.
Trumpsters will vote for whoever Trump tells them to vote for. You may want to wipe that Kool-Aid stain off your face.
