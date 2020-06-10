squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I am proud of our local police force (that includes Albany police, Dougherty County police and the sheriff’s department). They don’t go around murdering people.
What a shame. In 2016, we had 17 Republican candidates for president and ended up with Donald Trump. In 2020 we had 29 Democrat candidates and ended up with Joe Biden. Two evils, with no lesser to choose from
Why are Georgia Senators Perdue and Loeffler cowardly silent on the racist and hate-filled words of President Trump? Are they afraid of him? Are they scared for their re-elections? They are supposed to be ethical leaders; instead, their silence amounts to their approval of the things Trump says. We can do better in our election in November.
Looks like the new voting machines are getting only so-so reviews. Please don’t tell Raffensperger’s office I said that ... they’ll come after me.
I hope no one gets sick and dies because you decided you wouldn’t wear a mask.
The Adidas Corporation has announced they will fill 30 percent of all job openings in the U.S. with people of color. That sure sounds like hiring discrimination in its purest form, which is still illegal in all 50 states. The level of outrage will be very low from Democrats, as they shut up and dribble all over the laws and constitution of our country.
Democratic policies are what’s killing black men across America? Specifically, what Democratic policies? Republicans are in charge of almost everything now, so I’d love to find some Democratic policies that haven’t been struck down.
I know there are good cops. But who lets bad cops stay on the job?
It’s ironic that Disney is taking away Elmer Fudd’s and Yosemite Sam’s guns. They have been around for decades and have never killed anyone. There are thousands of video games and movies promoting violence and killing with guns, but that is OK. I guess this means little children who watch cartoons are apt to be more dangerous than teenagers and adults who play violent video games and watch violent movies.
If you are more concerned about people protesting the murder of a black man by a police officer while other policeman watched than you are by the murder itself ... you just might be a racist.
Georgia does not need democrat Ossoff. First he is playing the race card to try to get elected. He does not like having a police force. I guess he likes the idea of thieves being able to steal whatever they want from whoever they want. We are learning that the Democrats in several states want to do away with the police.
My life matters and so does yours.
Since it’s a new month, hopefully Yours Truly’s mom has gotten his meds refilled and is urging him to get out of her basement and outside into the sunshine.
I just have one question for the people who want to defund and dismantle police departments: When the criminal element comes knocking down your door and doing whatever they want to you and your property, who are you going to call on to protect you? Unless you are armed and willing to use it, all I can say is may God have mercy on us all.
