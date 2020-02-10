Employers wondering why work isn't getting done and customers aren't served need to look in the nooks, crannies and hidey-holes of their business. Expect to find your "workers" surfing the net on your dime.
NIMBYism a description of an attitude and an excuse, which is increasingly allowing the city and county commissioners to make irresponsible zoning decisions.
How about we give Commissioner Warbington time to get his feet wet before comparing his intelligence to a light bulb?
While watching the president’s speech celebrating his acquittal on Thursday at noon, this former Republican got a sick feeling while realizing that this now represents the intelligence level of the Republican Party. Sad, sad.
I can't help but laugh at Will Geer complaining about cowardly Squawkbox submissions while claiming to be transparent. Please tell us, Will, how many fake Facebook profiles you post under? I am counting over 20, but it is probably more.
Asking the city and county officials to meet and work together is like asking the rattlesnakes to work with the rats. It ain't gonna happen because it's "not in their nature."
OK, folks, we have the seniors asking about Albany/Dougherty school tax portion of our property tax. Stay on your elected commissioners about not making senior citizens pay this ridiculous tax. Why can so many other counties forgive this tax and Albany/Dougherty does not? What do we seniors get extra for paying that tax that the other citizens of those counties do not get?
Did anyone understand that rambling speech that Renee Zellweger gave at the Oscars? I hope she was drunk and not really that unintelligent.
"When we die and if at our next destination we see anything like a Bill of Rights, we know that we’re in hell because a Bill of Rights in heaven would suggest that God couldn’t be trusted." -- Walter E. Williams
Trump and Pelosi need to find some common ground to get along quickly. One of them needs to take the "high road" for positive behavior. Both are acting immature and unprofessional.
Stacey Abrams said she predicts she will be president by 2040. But AOC and the liberals say the world will end in 12 years, so by their logic, no one will be around to be president in 2040.
Feb. 5, driving down Radium Springs in front of ASU East. 9;30 a.m. Passed by police car at high rate of speed, no lights nor sirens. Caught up with car at red light at Oakridge. We both turned left and at next red light, I pulled up next to police car. Saw a little head in back seat, probably a child of 6 or 7. Then noticed it was not a police car but a school resource patrol car. Why in the world was this person driving so fast with a very small child in the car?
I hope the Democrats don't plan to use the Iowa caucus app to manage the government takeover of our health care.
Yours Truly is amazed at all the vitriol SMRs are aiming at Mitt Romney this week. Mitt Romney, a man whom I know that they all voted for in 2012. Like obsequious and groveling Lindsey Graham, these parasitic SMRs are nothing but a bunch of pilot fish (look it up).
