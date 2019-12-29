squawkbox@
An impeachment trial without witnesses and documents would be a sham that will not be viewed kindly by the voters or by history.
Peaches for everyone’s palate: Georgia has peaches, Democrats have impeaches, and Republicans have depeaches.
What about it, Mr. District Attorney? You won’t give the names of the embezzlers in Municipal Court and you didn’t even speak with Mr. Marietta about charges brought against him? Just what exactly is it you do other than run for re-election every few years?
If we were to have a massive election of everyone from the president and all Congress with the names now in office, I wonder how many would be re-elected.
What a scary time it is: We’re about to hold national elections, and the so far ineffective people in our local government and in the state government are about to go back to “work.” God deliver us!
Pelosi pushed her impeachment agenda through the House with little regard for the facts, but now she wants to dictate how the Senate should do their job. Meanwhile, sleepy Joe says he will ignore any subpoena and will not testify. Now who’s above the law?
Here’s hoping the special elections held to replace Jay Powell and Greg Kirk give us some competent people to serve the state. We’re 0-for-1 with the election of Yearta, who campaigned that he plans to focus on Sylvester. This is a pretty big district, sir.
I’ve done business with Dave and Dee Patel for a long time. They are wonderful people, and they know how to run a business. I think the people in southeast Albany are fortunate to have them in the area.
I’m amazed that Ed Rynders has been allowed to ride off into the sunset at the beach without the public knowing the real reason he decided to step down. Come on, Fletcher, you know the reason. What are you waiting for?
Concerned squawker: Police cadets are tased and pepper-sprayed during training to teach them first-hand the effects of the tools they will be using on the job. This is part of the “use of appropriate force” training they all must learn in depth. Some, not all, fraternities have a history of idiot behavior when it comes to initiations. The two things are not the same at all.
University of Georgia fans take heart: LSU is just a powerhouse football team, as Oklahoma learned Saturday. They may not win the national title, but this is one of the best teams in the SEC in a while.
Growing your own tomatoes is the best way to devote three months of your life to save $2.17.
I don’t care if they’re the greatest invention since sliced bread, I hate “those damned cellphones” and think they should be outlawed in vehicles and in public places, except for emergencies.
House Republicans and Trump presented no proof nor witnesses of his innocence. Trump refuses to show a full transcript when the rough transcript clearly shows request for investigation of a political candidate. Republicans had to investigate Hillary’s emails twice and Obama’s uranium deal. But Republicans refuse to investigate Trump and his Russian connections just once, even with Russians regularly visiting the White House.