God bless the families of those whose lives were lost in wars supporting our freedom. As Andy Rooney said, “These brave soldiers did not sacrifice their lives. Their lives were taken from them.”
As we celebrate those who gave their all on Memorial Day, let’s remember the health care front-line heroes who gave their lives fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Does anybody seriously think Joe Biden would have done a better job with the coronavirus? I wouldn’t take medical advice from Biden on how to treat a mosquito bite.
All men like to think they are marrying a nymphomaniac. The problem is, after a few years the nympho leaves and the maniac stays.
Albany Herald headline: “Chile abuse cases surge in state during virus quarantine.” I was not aware people in Georgia were abusing a small South American country.
The liberal plot to make Trump look stupid, also known as “Operation Just Let Him Speak,” is working splendidly. Trump has proven that shooting from the hip and talking out if your a — is never a good management approach. It’s particularly detrimental in a crisis. Unfortunately, that, (and blaming others) is the sum total of Trumps’ skills. Signed, Yours Truly
I confess I’m a conservative Republican. Period.
All you who blindly follow Trump — or anyone else for that matter — are making them your idols, and you are blaspheming against the word of God. That goes especially for those of you who call yourselves Christians and follow this man as if he were the second coming.
If you see my kids outside crying and picking weeds, just keep driving. They are on a field trip.
States like Georgia will need a bailout due to last year’s tax cut and this year’s slowdown of tax collections due to the pandemic. The state will need money to pay for basic services and a state of Georgia retirement system that needs to be enhanced, SMRs just don’t see the big picture.
Stop all the BS. Give the president and governors line-item veto power. Just think of all the time it will save without all the conniving and trying to sneak something through via extortion.
Let’s change the words to the old song to fit our community: “Mr. we could use a man like Bodine Sinyard again.” After watching our current “leaders” bungle their way through meetings and conferences, we need a man like Jeff Sinyard leading the way for us. (I don’t think he ever sued any of our large employers on behalf of a whining outsider.) If we could just get Carroll O’Connor’s Archie Bunker character to sing the song.
While visiting my daughter, I asked to borrow her newspaper. She said she didn’t waste money on newspapers and said I should use her iPad. That fly never knew what hit him.
Waaah! You let that mean old Yours Truly say bad things about me and my fellow Trump worshipers. Waaaah! He should be executed. Please, more “we bow at the feet of the Orange One” squawks, no matter who writes them.
Palm Beach officials say Trump entered agreements with them to not live at Mar-a-lago. Trump sent a Florida primary mail-in ballot using Mar-a-lago’s address. That’s voter fraud.
