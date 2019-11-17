squawkbox@
Judging by the number of Tracey Taylor signs still out, Tracey is looking for a strong write-in vote to prove his point that he was cheated.
So glad to read the story about Thrush. That’s an excellent company doing good work. They just need management help, which it looks like they now have.
Squawker, I agree that Albany needs some decent paying manufacturing jobs, but it seems the majority of what we get is minimum wage paying jobs. I know it is difficult to pay living expenses on a minimum wage salary. It would take two minimum wage jobs just to make ends meet. However, “a job” is better than “no job.” You have to start somewhere.
David Blackwell does so many good things for Albany and the homeless population. Too bad he and others like him have to deal with politicians who know so little about the problem. If they’d only let the professionals handle it.
Wow, good for The Old Rocker! I knew Barry well enough to know baseball was a huge part of his life. It’s so great to know his work is being recognized, even if it is posthumously.
The grass around the holding ponds have not been mowed and the bushes cut in months.
What can Albany do? Clean up its streets by cleaning up its citizens. Revamp its schools to produce a marketable product to industry. Clean up politics of the individual to become politics for the best for all. In other words, instill a pride and work ethic that is currently sadly lacking by the majority.
Way to go, Mike Matre! This man is excellent at what he does. The UGA Alumni Association is right to recognize him.
Today I attended the Leesburg veterans parade. I was disappointed at the of lack of attendance from Leesburg and county residents. This parade was to honor our veterans. Lack of support for the veterans was very distasteful.
Most cans of regular soda pop have 24 grams of sugar. That is equal to six teaspoons of sugar or two tablespoons of sugar. Let that sink in for a while.
Feeding the Valley Food Bank CEO Frank Shepperd said that by giving money instead of food, he could make the money buy more. He said the company buys 75 to 100 truckloads and gets huge discounts. That is a complete falsehood. Having spent a career in the grocery business, I can tell you that once you reach one truckload price no matter how many truckloads you buy, the price is the same.
The Veterans Day parade should have been cancelled. It was too cold.
We’re headed into cold, rainy weather. Please bring your dogs in or at least provide them with warm, dry shelter, protecting them from the biting wind, rain and bone-chilling temperatures. Protect those who depend on us to protect them.
OK, let me explain it in terms so simple that even a Republican could understand: The lower chamber of Congress is called the House of Representatives. The upper chamber of Congress is called the Senate. Combined, the House of Representatives and the Senate form a body known as the United States Congress. I defy you to name the bills passed by the United States Senate.
Trump has become an bigger embarrassment than Hillary.