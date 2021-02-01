Socialism started as a result of the Hoover Depression. Squawker, ask your grandma if she will give up her Social Security and Medicare or a farmer if he will give up his farm subsidies.
It's time for the impeachment of Biden for China collusion and interfering with the election. We don't need any proof; all we need is false information and we can get started. What was good for Trump is also good for Biden.
Well, Squawker, here is one answer regarding those you say work for a living outnumbered by those who vote for a living. Just maybe it's those 40 acres and a mule that was promised for free labor and many more moral debts. This just might give you an insight on the answer you are seeking.
Don't worry, patriots, our true leader will return, stronger than ever!
Did you know our politicians are now trying to get the use of a certain percentage of political contributions allowed for personal expenses? I guess Bishop is tired of the reprimands.
We can send a man to the moon, but do not have the ability to stop marketing calls that use local area codes. I received one from myself, using my own number.
Biden signed 30 executive orders and actions in his first three days. Tell me again who the dictator is.
Great story, Carlton, in Sundays paper about growing up without much. We are miles apart politically, but our financial situations were similar. I went to Albany High in the mid-60s, and while I was never shamed by a teacher there were some rotten little rich kids who enjoyed that. They would run up and look at the tags in the back of your shirt, and hoot and holler if they didn't come from one of the exclusive downtown stores.
Squawker, B.J. Fletcher has done a lot for our community. Both for black and white. And by the way, you got the color wrong. It is not blue, it is black instead.
It is unbelievable how some people think. President Trump did not cause the riot at the Capitol. He asked for peaceful protest. Have you forgotten about all the riots, killings, looting, tearing down statues, burnings, destroying businesses, etc. in many cities during the summer? How hypocritical.
The latest SMR squawk proves that Republicans are neither original nor clever. She tries to use an acronym that shows her lack of originality. She then calls herself That Masked Woman. She just copied the original ideas of two others. She just proved how (S)mall-(M)inded (R)epublicans truly are. From the blue state of Georgia, Signed Yours Truly
Your Sunday editorial continues to reinforce my fears for you, Carlton. You have so many hang-ups -- maybe I should say resentments -- about your upbringing. A shrink would have a great time with you. I know I do also, but I do not bring my upbringing up at every topic I discuss.
FYI, dying from natural causes doesn't mean the cause is unknown, because it usually is. Heart attack, stroke, infection, diabetes, cancer and auto-immune disease can all be listed as natural. Oh, and an inflammatory reaction to a vaccine is also natural, at least according to Fulton County's Medical Examiner.
