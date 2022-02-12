squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker who said, “We seem to have four county commissioners needing a course in procurement. Jones’ comments of ‘helping and educating instead of disqualifying based on rules’ is most telling.” What’s wrong with helping and educating potential bidders on how to secure county contracts? I stand by my statement. Commissioner Jones
Warnock proposes gas price relief act? What an idiot. Your administration got us into this problem with moronic economic, fiscal and energy policies. What we need is a “relief from Warnock act.” Look out, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is what happens when the ventriloquist dies but the dummy keeps talking. That Vaccinated Man
Why is it we never hear of negative inflation? Those prices always go up, never down.
Read the article on Thursday’s front page about “Missing opportunities.” If downtown would put some decent stores there (like Belk’s, Penney’s, etc.) and close the Albany Mall (which is half-empty), people would come to downtown Albany.
At some point Deerfield Windsor needs to be run like a business. It’s bleeding students because there are plenty of other great options for education at a fraction of the cost.
I find it comical that Sen. Warnock and a group of his Democratic senators are introducing the Gas Prices Relief Act to suspend the federal gas tax to give relief to families having to pay these high prices for gas. I wonder if it occurred to them that prices were fine until the Democrats took over.
Wood burns faster when you have to cut and chop it yourself.
Albany and Dougherty County are to receive millions of dollars from the Fed in the near future. Accounting for the current local leadership, it will be Albany’s most needy, its children and the business owners who are robbed blind by incompetence and thievery. Voters need to hold officials to the law or risk Albany failing to revitalize. The Patriot
The city of Albany should contact the city of Columbus and find out how Columbus revitalized their downtown.
I was in another state recently that was clamping down on illegal paper car tags that enabled cheaters to avoid paying taxes and buying car insurance. Based on the number of paper tags I see around town, this would be a very good initiative in Albany. I see many paper tags, and I can’t believe that many cars are bought and sold here.
Corporate greed is why inflation is a problem now. Companies are raising prices on goods because they can, and the average consumer has to pay the price.
As a dog returns to its vomit, so Albany to consultants. Any of the Jefferson Street homeless could have given the same assessment and have for the last 10 years. A golden metropolis could have been built for all the spent fees. Sustainable housing and living there? Right.
How can the USDA appoint a person who has been given millions of dollars on false claims of discrimination and only recently received hundreds of thousands more because she is a friend of Sanford Bishop? These people have no shame. On top of all of that, she was an employee of the USDA at the time she received the first $13 million.
