There are some folks that consider the statement “From my cold dead hands” a mantra to protect their 2nd Amendment rights. They are honest citizens some folks want to make into criminals, and they aren’t having it.
Fletcher, you obviously don’t get it. Donald Trump is a true man of God. People distort his comments to try and make him sound bad, but it isn’t working. Our president is the chosen one of God, and that will be revealed when he begins to implement God’s plan for America.
Hooray! Hooray! For the NRA! They won’t let the Democrats take our guns away. We’ll follow them all the way to heaven, and they won’t let the Democrats touch our AK-47!
When it comes to foreign policy, Trump is just out of his depth. And he doesn’t take any advice that he doesn’t like. The combination of ignorance and refusal to take advice is really scary for this country and the world.
I don’t know who runs the Worth County bus depot, but, dude, you obviously have some employees that don’t like you very much. Sheesh.
Mitch McConnell does not work for the Democrats, he works for America and his party and does what his supporters and voters expect of him. He is not going to waste time on worthless bills that would not benefit America. Keep up the good work.
I am praying all the conservative women in this area will discover God and become Democrats so they can set their cats free and find a good man.
“Turtle Boy Moscow Mitch” McConnell is Trump’s stooge. He hides his head (in his shell) and doesn’t come out except to call for a vote on another low-level appointee. He and the Republicans in the Senate are the epitome of what’s wrong with American politics. This man is a traitor.
Don’t like guns? Don’t buy one. And don’t call the cops. They have guns.
You know the Founding Fathers were envisioning automatic weapons of mass destruction when they added the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution. Wake up, gun nuts.
Now why didn’t we run a Curly/Shemp ticket when we had the chance? My fellow Americans, whoop whoop whoop, nyuk nyuk nyuk. Why soitainly.
Sorry, Squawker, your whining about how the media “picks on” poor Trump is nothing more than just that, whining. This man that you obviously worship and adore is a wolf in sheep’s clothing who is leading America toward a downfall. You, of course, will blame Obama or Hillary when it happens.
Now we understand the Saudi oil field attack. Who is responsible: Yemeni, Iranians, Israeli or Saudis? These nations plus a half a dozen nations outside the Middle East.
The ancient Greek Herodotus, the father of history, wrote that the Scythians threw buds on fires inside tents at their funerals. Apparently, they went inside, took a deep breath and howled noisily. I hope folks do the same at my funeral.
These Trump-hating squawkers, CNN and N.Y. Times all have one thing in common. They spread lies, and they always get things wrong.
No wonder the Worth County School System cafeteria workers are quitting. They only make minimum wage. They need eight bus drivers because of the low pay. Surrounding counties make way more.