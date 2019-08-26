Crime is rampant in Albany and Dougherty County because there are no jobs for our young people. There are no jobs here since businesses do not want to relocate here. Businesses do not want to relocate here because business owners do not want their children to enroll in the Dougherty County School System. Political and community leaders need to stop glossing over this sad fact and accept this reality. Until they do, the situation will never change.
How do the Democrats think they can get elected? Play the race card. Truth be known, that is the only thing the Democrats want from the people of color, their vote.
The Trump-hater clowns hype up a recession while the real economy is booming.
For those that like to criticize extra capacity magazines for guns, perhaps you'd like to ask the people of Cuba or Venezuela if they would have liked to have extra capacity magazines and guns to go with them. One of the first things a Communist/cocialist government wants to do is take your weapons so you can't defend yourself.
It's sad, all these Trump-worshipers who feel they have to make excuses for all of his ridiculous statements and sickening, sinful actions. America is headed for a fall, and it will be the bankrupter-in-chief leading the charge.
Hooray for the squawker with the comments on TV commercials and their brainwashing for acceptance of divergent lifestyles. Having spent a career working in marketing and sales for one of the companies that uses these ads, what we must do is take the time to let the companies know we will not buy their products as long as they put this trash on TV. And if you have the time, hand-write a note to the company.
Albany has so much going for it -- from its location to amazing natural resources to some of the world's top industries. What we don't have is top-level leadership. Let's make some changes this election cycle.
In your exuberance to make sure your precious guns aren't placed under any kind of sensible control, you indifferently brush aside the deaths caused by these guns, including a room full of 5- and 6-year-olds. You deathmongers are really sick.
Antifa is the Democrats' new KKK.
Everyone who really believes that Jeffry Epstein killed himself, put your money where your mouth is and send me a dollar. Obviously, no chance that will happen either.
Still can't understand how some Democrats are still saying President Trump hasn't completed any of his promises? If you are one of these wise folks, its time you pulled your head out from under your rock and pay attention.
I heard the most hilarious joke the other day. Al Sharpton was contemplating running for president. Has to be a joke right?
Well, we ended up with pretty much the same-old, same-old when it comes to politics in Albany. Too bad people who really could make a difference in the community don't have the time or inclination to run. Albany: Same as it ever was.
When will Albany law enforcement get these four-wheelers off our roads? If the drivers get hurt, fine, they deserve it. But not the innocents hurt in wrecks they cause.