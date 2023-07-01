squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

I am an employee of Dougherty County who has been on the job more than 10 years. I speak for a lot of us when I say I am ashamed of Heard, Gaines, Johnson and Edwards and the way they treated Mr. McCoy, a very decent man who has been a friend to county employees. These people are a shame to this community.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Features

Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated
Squawkbox
Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated