What a coincidence: We have a “Dip” who was elected onto the City Commission, and we’re about to have a County Commission Chairman who has a penchant for “dipping” into taxpayers’ pockets for free money.
Jeez, folks, even Trump doesn’t pervert scripture to support his lies. Reading the Bible and correctly interpreting the messages is difficult, especially when the book is held upside down.
Confused angry squawker, those of us born and raised in Georgia are proudly associated for life. If you have issues with all the migrant deaths in Texas, then vote Republican and let’s close the border once and for all. The Patriot
The United States is under a cultural and ideological attack that threatens its continuity and survival more than at any previous time in the 239-year history of the nation.
Since our commissioners and other so-called leaders never answer questions from the public, I will join other squawkers and ask again: We were told our property taxes were going to go up next year. So why did my property taxes go up $300 this year?
Maybe management has improved. But I attribute the city’s rosy financial position to things like massive influx of COVID dollars and such. Let’s be realistic, guys.
The subject of the conversation was Social Security, not Medicare, you moron. The two programs were started 30 years apart, and LBJ did pillage Social Security to help pay for his war in Vietnam. The war did not begin in earnest until 1965. LBJ created the unified budget to disguise the cost of the war.
I’m not a Lorenzo Heard supporter because I’m not a hypocrite. But it amazes me how many Republicans in this forum trash Heard for his foul language, lack of qualifications, and label him a criminal, all the while supporting people like Trump and Herschel Walker. The Equality Man
The Phillies in the World Series? Man, that really hits where it hurts.
Sometimes you have to do what’s best for you and your life ... not what’s best for someone else.
With record early voting, where is the apology for Georgia’s blatant voter suppression? The part that never existed in the first place. Dougherty County early voting was most definitely lacking diversity. Some poll workers had personal political items and should not have been allowed in the polling place.
Why do seniors’ rent increases in these senior homes? We do not understand how the government gives money to help seniors in these appointments and they keep increasing until we don’t have enough for groceries and medicine. Why is this happening?
Be advised: All of the folks on Social Security will get an 8.7% cost-of-living raise in January. Just know that the small businesses that you shop at will be raising their prices 8.7% to get all of your spending money. This is capitalism at work; Biden or the government has no control over that.
Brian Kemp cares nothing about any part of Georgia outside metro Atlanta. As for the rest of us, well, maybe he’ll want a few photo-ops as the campaign winds down and he’ll fly into a few airports, wasting ever more taxpayer money.
