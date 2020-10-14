squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The Monday edition of early voting proceeded today with the polished precision of a Polish goat-roping contest. After three hours standing in line and getting close to the desk, I saw the three poll workers at the desk all start to sit back and relax. The Election Supervisor said that the computers were working so slowly that they were almost stopped. Thank you so much, Secretary of State Raffensperger.
Could it occur to the election board in view of the long lines at the single voting place to open another?
As I read the article in Tuesday’s paper about the sales tax-funded tennis expansion by Alan Mauldin, one word came to mind: consolidation.
If ASU is to become a quality university, the first action should be to appoint a scholar and academician as president. University is not an ordinary business that a manager can lead. Presidents of universities have at least a Ph.D. degree. The faculty and academic department heads must be engaged in scholarly pursuit and actively involved in professional organizations in their academic area.
Glad to see Sen. Loeffler with a mask on at her stopover at Commissioner Fletcher’s restaurant. I guess she got the memo after attending the Rose Garden super-spreader. And it’s nice to see what the priority for Trump and his Republican party is before Election Day: confirmation of a Supreme Court justice. I guess passing another economic stimulus or addressing the pandemic didn’t make the cut.
Trump supporters don’t care that he’s a racist, that’s what they love about him. But doesn’t the fact that he’s a liar, a con artist and totally incompetent mean anything? Also, he’s selling us out to Russia, allowing the rise of China and ignoring the threat of North Korea. I thought conservatives hated communism. That Masked Man
Anyone who thinks Joe Biden could handle this coronavirus better than Trump is totally delusional. They want to blame Trump, but I guess Trump is to blame for COVID-19 in Europe and other parts of the world. Biden claims to have a plan, a plan that Trump has already been doing since Day 1.
Well, that didn’t take long at all did it? By 3 p.m. Monday, Kamala Harris had cleared up any doubts that she is, without question, unfit to represent the Democrats, Californians and especially the American people in elected office. The Biden campaign sure blew it by turning her loose. What a mess for you true American Democrats.
Justice Ginsberg said stacking the court was the wrong thing to do. Tell that to Biden and his VP.
Marc Thiessen is as bad as Cal Thomas, if not worse. Thiessen thinks Pence’s debate skills were superior to Trump’s. Not! Pence was just as rude and disrespectful to the moderator and his opponent. Pence just did it more calmly. He ignored rules, simply kept talking when told to stop. He answered questions that were not asked and ignored (or lied about) those that were. If any of this is applaudable, someone needs to revisit Public Speaking 101.
Trump coughed his way through a Hannity interview. It’s OK ‘cause he’s young and cured of God’s COVID blessing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.