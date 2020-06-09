squawkbox@albanyherald.com
New York’s mayor wants to take millions from the police department and use that money to fund more social programs for minority youths. America has spent untold billions on minority youth programs in the last 50 years, and it has gotten us nowhere. Albany has tried the same for a long time and it got us nothing also.
I do not lump all the brave men and women in blue who do a phenomenal job in the same bunch. But if you would respond with deadly force to an unarmed suspect who has your knee on his neck for almost 9 minutes as three of your armed fellow officers stand by, it’s a good thing you are retired and no longer in law enforcement.
I circle the calendar in bright red the day yard trash is picked up. We are weary of complaining about the lack of frequency. Folks who have an alley are even complaining — with no alley, trash sitting in the front yard, killing grass and creating a fire hazard is not just unacceptable.
George Floyd protests will be winding down now that business and industry has paid its racism extortion bills to refund liberal causes.
While reporting the good news of no virus-related death over the last seven days, there is nothing wrong with Coroner Fowler praising God in the fight against the devil from China. If the use of the word God were against the U.S. Constitution, all our dollar bills will be illegal.
So having a criminal record, extensive or not, is a reason to kill me, unarmed, handcuffed, no attack on you and your knee on my neck for 2.53 seconds after I am dead? Really? Now you are showing your true colors.
Democratic policies is what killed George Floyd; Democratic policies are what’s killing black men across America ... Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago. You keep voting Democratic expecting change, but you end up with the same.
Although Gov. Kemp offered up Georgia as an alternative for the RNC weeks ago, Albany is not a city for serious consideration. If you have been paying attention, you would know most new businesses the governor has touted have been in north Georgia. Which makes Atlanta the logical choice. It’s the capital city, has a major airport, and a lot more hotels and restaurants.
Trump defends the “Great American Flag” while trampling on the U.S. Constitution. Fake Patriot.
Let’s defund the dangerous and wasteful parts of government. Defund SNAP.
Looting and burning property is wrong. But you clearly don’t know the law and probably don’t care, as some of you have demonstrated. You can’t take lives over property, even though you have done so.
Commissioner Fletcher swore an oath to uphold the law. How can she support a candidate for Senate that broke insider trading laws? Is it because the candidate is a woman or that she gave all of the illegal funds to Phoebe? Shame, shame, the commissioner should stick to cooking peas and carrots.
Squawker, if only you could read the Constitution, it forbids the creation of a national religion, period. There is nowhere in the Constitution that forbids invoking or mentioning God at a federal, state or local government meeting. Try reading the Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.