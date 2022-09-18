Good wisdom. How often have we seen people die at a much too young age and the one thing we can say is “They were a hard worker.” The Bible states you don’t work, you don’t eat, but it also says to enjoy the fruits of your labor. After all, in the end your memories are about all you will have left.
What these HPC clowns aren’t telling everyone is that Will Geer is behind their idiotic action. And his only interest is that he hates Phoebe. That’s who you choose to follow?
For all you “Christians” who support busing and flying immigrants to northern cities, get your Bibles and read the teachings of Jesus. That Vaccinated Man
Reality Check: This surplus money Kemp is bragging about is really from Sleepy Joe’s American Rescue Plan.
I wonder if Donny Green’s guest column will draw the attention of one of the 87,000 extra IRS agents looking into violations of his 501(c)(3) charter. I think not.
Sunday’s Squawkbox printed someone’s squawk which tried to define “low intelligence” as defending/supporting someone who has tried/is still trying to overthrow democracy. Then this person went on to address conservatives or Christians or nation-loving Republicans. It really sounded like this person was speaking about Hillary Clinton
I challenge any one of these people pushing back on Phoebe’s project in the name of preservation to show me one positive penny they have pulled out of their own resources to restore these old “dumps” that no one has cared about for years.
It’s a well-known fact that Democrats depend on their constituents’ intelligence while Republicans rely on their followers’ ignorance. One SMR had the audacity to accuse Biden of “lying loud and often.” He acts as if we forget about four years of the most dishonest man in history. Signed, Yours Truly
Would Rev. Green or somebody please publish a list of voters that was removed from the voter registration list that should not have been removed?
SMRs, if you retire at 62 and live past age 72, you have received more Social Security money than you put in. Maybe you should pay it back.
HPC really needs to stop. Phoebe is doing something for Albany that is very helpful. They are offering education, living facilities, and jobs for future medical personnel. Albany citizens just look around the ‘historic district;” look around at all of the boarded-up buildings in the district. They are not appealing at all for people to drive around and see.
Illegal immigrants should not be able to take advantage of our United States welfare programs. Only legal citizens should be afforded this privilege. We are becoming a third-world country.
To my children: Never make fun of having to help me with computer stuff. I taught you how to use a spoon.
Mr. Truly, your exalted one, anti-American apologist Obama is the greatest hoax ever perpetrated on this country. He is the same as his two friends, terrorist loving Rev. Jeremiah Wright and black panther buddy Malik Shabazz. And as I recall, he sat in an office while Bin Laden was finished off by real winners. The Patriot
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.