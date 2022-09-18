squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Good wisdom. How often have we seen people die at a much too young age and the one thing we can say is “They were a hard worker.” The Bible states you don’t work, you don’t eat, but it also says to enjoy the fruits of your labor. After all, in the end your memories are about all you will have left.

