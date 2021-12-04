squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Trump is so spiteful he’s refusing to back Kemp for governor, therefore handing the state of Georgia to Stacey Abrams on a platter.
My neighborhood is getting so bad the city put up signs that say drive fast and you might survive.
Wacktionary definition: “Housing is a human right” — An unauthoritative false premise and profiteered political deception where “human” is a limited USA demographic, many who irresponsibly rely on government dole (the rest of global destitute humanity being excluded, and “right” is a socialistic claim to the earned paychecks and assets of taxpayers.) Yes, moral and ethical, Right? No.
All my passwords are protected by amnesia.
It’s easy to identify a Trumpster. There’s a Kool-aid stain on their face.
Well, Caveman, sorry to disappoint you so badly when you’re feeling so alone and mistreated. I do not feel like a liar, traitor or hypocrite when I am driving a fellow vet to the VA or voting against people like Hillary Clinton or even donating money and food to my local Humane Society. Just feels right. The Patriot.
Rather than telling everyone what Dip Gaines is going to do on the Albany City Commission, why don’t we wait and see what he does before condemning him. I’m concerned about your comments on the sewer system, Mr. Gaines, but I wish you the best and will watch to see what you do in office.
Like the brave soldiers and local police who risk their lives to protect us from those who would do us harm, many of us took the vaccine to protect us against a deadly virus that aims to do us harm. Some antivacs look rather foolish, standing on their “rights or freedom” when their very lives may have been saved by those willing to fight the enemy, COVID.
Ultimately, all mankind’s do’s and don’ts revolve around his invention: money.
I don’t believe the city (reportedly) had an opportunity to bring Don Davis on as city manager but scared him off and had to settle for an unproven member of what is a very unsteady inner circle of inept leaders. Only in Albany.
Mr. Gamble, I enjoy reading your column every week. They give me something to laugh about. I was in the courthouse a few weeks ago, and I did not recognize who you were until you stood up and introduced yourself. Do you think maybe it is time to update your picture in The Albany Herald?
I find it hilarious that Demetrius Young tries to get his way by claiming what is or isn’t right about Roberts Rules of Order. First of all, he has no understanding of rules, and his orders are to try to get more freebies for himself and the people who put him in office.
The Dec. 2 letter to the editor in the Herald had the best letter ever from Winston McCuen of South Carolina. The people that love America know why we are destroying the country, while most won’t admit it.
I’ve read squawks by Yours Truly, That Vaccinated Man and the Caveman, until I’m sick at my stomach with all their childish rants, so please meet me at the playground of your choice so I can put y’all in your place once and for all. Signed, The Republican
