I can’t wait to see how many new business our new commission chairman brings to the good life city.
In the winter's chill, or the summer's heat, farmers work so others can eat.
Recall Heard! Cancel Heard!
Squawker, you were not disrespectful or demeaning so I will not be. Suffice it to say, I do not agree with your opinion on Fox or the WSJ. Fox is the most biased network in the history of television. They perpetuated the election lie almost as fervently as the great liar himself. You are entitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts. Signed, Yours Truly
Mr. Heard needs to be reminded that "this tabloid stuff" is of his own creation.
The Radium Springs water tower that has been the focus of rehab efforts should not be confused with the lift station near Skywater Creek, which is adorned with Chris Johnson's mural.
If Ukrainians fight wars as they do driving, the lead Russian tank commander should be knocking on NATO’s front door.
Childish fights between adults is a pitiful sight. But what's happening in the Squawbox now is even more childish and supportive of incorrect behavior. This is like watching parents in the stands of a Little League game losing total perspective and displaying behavior dissimilar to that which they say they would like to see.
I enjoyed the column by Mr. Ludwig. I could see how it could be upsetting to the true leader's right-wingers who don't like fact.
I can't believe Rock 105 out of Ashburn is gone. It was the best radio station ever in south Georgia. The stations we have in Albany now, especially the one at Pretoria Fields, are a joke.
I love "The Bear" too! It's the best new show on TV in a long time. As I'm sure you've figured out by now, though, it's only eight episodes long. We need more Bear!
Republicans have abandoned any relationship with truth. Any fact that doesn't fit their illogical, preconceived notions is denied. No person could have knowledge of Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony and support Trump. Republicans, the worse lies are those you tell yourself. Support your country, not a person who tried to tear it down. The Equality Man
Is Maxine Waters James Brown’s twin sister?
No society ever thrived because of a large and growing group of parasites living off those who produce.
As long as our schools hand out High School diplomas like boxed lunch, we won’t see major industry move operations anytime soon to Albany.
As a proud vet of the U.S. military, I was very disappointed by the Macys fireworks show. Where were the Boston Pops? Where was the musical tribute to all the branches of the military? Where was "Stars and Stripes Forever?" Is there no more dignity left in this world?
Thanks to the two Democratic senators that got us the funding for the trail project. Democrats are bringing home the federal dollars for us.
Would someone please explain how Gov. Kemp made it easier for criminals to carry concealed weapons? Right now, they are violating the law by possessing any firearm, but being criminals, they obtain them and carry them. What could be easier than that?
