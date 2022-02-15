squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Kemp can’t do anything about skyrocketing rents on apartments per his office, but he can make sure anyone and everyone can walk around in public carrying a gun without a permit. Whoopee!
Another month has gone by, and the outside mail deposit box still is not repaired at the Lafayette Station post office. This inconveniences several hundred customers a week who have to park and go inside to deposit mail. A simple padlock and chain would make the box usable, but the inept and incompetent employees could care less.
Love the squawk to the commission about following the rules. Speak louder so that your friends in the Republican Party can hear you.
I was going to watch the Super Bowl and all of its costly commercials, but I decided to take a knee instead.
Wrong again, Carlton. The correct phrase or term is “a round tuit.” There was a store on I-10 near panama city that sold ‘em ... by the box full if you needed them.
All you sissy whiners, don’t you realize that if all those 6-year-olds up in Jersey had been totin’ guns like God intended, one of them might have stopped that shooter with the automatic weapon? We need to have everybody strapped.
How scary is it when a group elected to represent the people and decide how their tax money is spent decides it’s OK to “break the rules” just a little bit every now and then to help out a business with no connection to Albany, only that it’s “black-owned.” Get ready for lawsuits galore.
Now that the Rams won the Super Bowl, I wonder how many cars will have Ram banner flags on their vehicle. Can we say bandwagon fans?
Preachers should be called to preach and tend to their congregation, not to gain lucrative employment.
Some in Albany don’t understand and accept downtown will never return as a destination offering shopping and charm. Never to be a Thomaville, Savannah or Columbus. Its potential is l-o-n-g past. Just pick up litter, buy more lipstick and suck it up.
If Vaccinated Man is fully protected from the virus, why does he still wear a facial diaper in his car alone with the windows up? Too much MSNBC maybe?
If they’re really going to improve the appearance of the Village Green shopping center, why don’t they remove that food truck from the middle of the parking lot? It’s an eyesore, and I believe I remember reading that they already have a bricks-and-mortar location in the center.
Isn’t it ironic to have a person such as Lorenzo Heard standing up in front of us, telling us what to do? I’m pretty sure his connection with God is tenuous at best ... and that’s only because God is so forgiving.
Michelle Obama pledged to register 1,000,000 new voters before the mid-term elections. Is that legal voters or illegal voters? I’m betting illegal voters.
You clowns who think you can change anything by sitting behind your keyboards and anonymously typing sarcastic and mean things about people you don’t like are really the most pathetic bunch I’ve ever heard of. Why don’t you get off your a--es and do something for a change?
I will not vote for any “Trump Republican.”
