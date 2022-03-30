squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s like Jack Nicholson’s “Joker” character said in one of the many Batman movies: “This town needs an enema.”
The joy of being conservative is very often enhanced with hilarious behavior from progressives attempting to tear down successful institutions that benefit them the most. The whining and crying to defund police two years ago is now a loud cry for help from the police to protect them from rampant crime and violence. Mind boggling. The Patriot
OK, Terrell County Post Office, me and my neighbor got someone else’s mail today. Makes me wonder where my mail might have gone. Do better.
What in the world does our coroner have to do with traffic safety? His job description is to determine deaths of an unknown cause or no one present when one dies. That is it. I even saw him in a Herald picture of best business keeping Albany beautiful. He loves the spotlight.
To the Trumpster who likes to quote Biden’s poll numbers: Trump’s approval rating leaving office was at 34%. Pesky fact.
Will Smith has gone smack-dab crazy. He should be charged with assault. That’s not the way decent human beings act. His wife and kids have driven him crazy.
Woke Squawker who sees “racism” in the lack of names under photographs: You are pathetic. You no doubt enjoy the benefits of freebies that are distributed widely to people like you, and you want to spread your “infection.” Maybe you could ask why instead of assuming, but that would require a bit of effort ... and decency.
It was so much fun reliving old memories with the Oak Ridge Boys. Thanks for the pictures from the show ... I enjoyed looking at them.
For 30 years on the Supreme Court, Clarence Thomas has asked a question of lawyers pleading cases before the court. We have come to count on him not doing the right thing. Now we know why. Seems his wife is far too busy undermining the Constitution. For once Justice Thomas do the right thing: resign.
It should surprise no one that the Democrats support Ukraine. A nation filled with corruption. After all, the Democratic party is filled with corruption with a president that reeks of corruption.
Have you whiny Democrats already forgotten how down-right nasty you were during the Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh hearings? And now you have the audacity to call Republicans hypocrites? It’s called “what goes around comes around.”
The national debt is now over $30 trillion. Paying back $1 billion a day at zero interest, it would take 81 years to pay off $30 trillion. Let’s put 1 trillion in perspective: 1 million seconds will pass in 12 days, 1 billion seconds 32 years and 1 trillion seconds 31,688 years. And the Democrats keep on spending and giving money away.
Some folks, like Carlton, age like a fine wine. Me? I aged like milk, and I got sour and chunky.
To the squawker who sees a racist behind every tree, including the editor of The Herald: Perhaps you should check out the facts before you make such accusations. The Herald editor is one of the few people in this town who doesn’t use race as a factor in his decisions. You obviously do.
