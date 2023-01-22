squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Vic Miller taught me English at Darton, and while I can’t say I learned a lot (admittedly, I was not a very good student back then) I remember that he was one of the few teachers I ever had who made education fun.
The parents of the 6-year-old child that shot his teacher in Virginia are adamant that the pistol used was secured. Well, I don’t think so.
The great replacement of the American people is being revealed as proven fact more and more each day. With this comes powerful changes that resonate far beyond mere symbolism. A traditional Western culture is being toppled.
We are halfway through Joe Biden’s first-term. He has kept his promises. His second term will be even better.
To the conspiracy-spouting squawker claiming Democrats somehow have control over gas prices: Calling you ignorant will have little to no effect, given your intelligence level. Republicans continue to spout conspiracy theories without offering a shred of evidence. The saddest part is the gullible ones who continue to believe them. Signed, Yours Truly
Congratulations, Rachel Mansfield, for your success. I heard your song on the TV show and thought it was great. I wish you luck as you continue to chase your dream.
I’m looking forward to getting a copy of Vic Miller’s latest book. He is Albany’s best-ever writer.
Each day that goes by, our mail service gets worse. Letters aren’t getting delivered on time and packages are taking forever to get delivered. As far as the postmaster, it is a case of the blind leading the blind.
Squawker, your neuron count is down again and you deflect poorly. While the majority of this nation’s residents are white, it’s the hypocritical Democrats who pushed welfare on African American families for 30 years. They lied to and abused the very people to whom they made all those grand promises. The Patriot
Wednesday’s Editorial page was a great read. Keep up the good work.
The article on Vic Miller is excellent. He is a local treasure, a true son of the South who has not forgotten where he came from, even as he’s traveled all over the world. We need to appreciate these local treasures. Way to go, Vic.
The Democrats keep on attacking guns and making laws to prohibit guns. The gun is merely the instrument, and the person behind the gun is the killer.
Carlton has been known to say, “Just because I said I know how to behave, doesn’t mean I’m going to.”
Fletcher, you’re barking up the wrong tree. In politics today, you’re a traitor if you cast a vote for anybody outside a specific party. That’s the way things are with this really pitiful bunch of “leaders” we keep sending back to positions of authority.
Timetable for laundry: Wash 45 minutes, Dry 60 minutes. Put away 4-5 business days.
So another mental midget wants to take me on, claiming I’m stupid for supporting Biden. The border is about the same as when Trump was president; you use it as political folly. Look at all the bills passed during Biden’s regime as opposed to what was passed under Trump. Your hate-filled squawk just proves your ignorance. The Equality Man
