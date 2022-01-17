squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To the squawker who asked why President Biden spoke at Morehouse rather than ASU: You really need to know American history. It’s the King Day weekend. Dr. King graduated from Morehouse, not ASU. And Atlanta is the capital city. A simple Google search would have given you this minimal info.
I see in Sunday’s Herald where Food Lion has donated over $130,000 to the Red Cross. I wonder if Food Lion realizes that Red Cross CEO Gail McGovern’s salary is $694,000 (2018). She has had the job for 14 years. These millionaire CEOs of nonprofits don’t seem to practice what they preach.
I just replaced my litter box with a FedEx box. When it’s full, I tape it shut and put it on the porch for someone to steal.
Carlton, I like all your columns and I like being entertained. There is plenty of news all throughout the paper and on TV, plus plenty of books if the Squawker wants to be educated. I hope you don’t take advice from uneducated squawkers.
Way to go, Butch Miller. Push across a law that has absolutely no meaning. Non-citizens are not allowed to vote in Georgia or any other state in America. Just because your lord and master said he lost because of illegal voters doesn’t make it true.
I think some of our people have confusion over the meaning of gluten and glutton as related to food.
A squawker asked if electric cars kept their drivers safe during the I-95 snow incident. Electric cars are just as safe as gas cars. The electric car will last about as long as gas car if both have a full tank or battery. Without all the exhaust. They use electric heat or heat pump to keep the car warm. That works with A/C, too.
Another Sunday with no Sunday Herald anywhere in Americus. Come on folks, get the lead out.
Thank you for running Gene Lyons’ columns. He is an exceptional writer.
Is Pat Riot supposed to be an insult? It sounds like something a first-grader would come up with. Do better: Demon-rat or Dummy-crat. See how it’s done?
Eleven Trumpsters indicted by a grand jury and charged with conspiracy to commit sedition for Jan. 6 attack. If they are innocent, billionaire Trump should post their bail.
Fox Sports continues to feature dog-killer and ex-convict Michael Vick on the pre-show for Sunday football. That is an insult to decent human beings. Anyone that would torture and slaughter hundreds, maybe thousands, of dogs for sport should not be allowed on TV..
Like him or not, you know President Biden is making decisions for what is best for the country. Like him or not, you knew Trump was making decisions for what was best for himself.
SMRs, pay attention: The Lord of the Lies will soon be indicted for election Fraud in Atlanta. Then the GOP will dump him. Remember, there is a recorded phone call from him trying to change an election.
Dr. Fauci has worked for the government for 50 years, yet he has amassed a $10 million stock portfolio. Even at his current salary of $450,000, it’s hard to believe an honest man could get that rich through being a civil servant. He’s proven to be more of a politician than a scientist.
