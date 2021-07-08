squawkbox@albanyherald.com
This country has had good presidents and bad presidents, but Biden is the first non-president since — oh, I don’t know — Chester A. Arthur? Millard Fillmore?
The John Lewis statue needs to be taken down or removed, along with the MLK Jr. statue. Our Southern history statues were taken down or removed. If there are to be no Southern history statues, then there should not be any black history statues.
Doug Porter, please don’t stop sharing your wonderful stories with us. The one in Thursday’s paper about the gnomes is maybe my favorite story you’ve ever written. Thank you for writing them, and thank you, Herald, for publishing them.
It is still so heartwarming to see the daily outrage displayed by SMRs over the fact that Biden whipped their “chosen one.” That some fools still refuse to accept it and some actually think Trump will be reinstated. It is so sad that their existence (I can’t call it a life) is so pathetic that they worship another human being. Signed, Yours Truly
God bless the gentlemen of the American Legion and the service they provide. I too remember the dignity they brought to my dad’s funeral. I will never forget them.
Way to go, Doug Porter. Loved your gnomes story. Give us more!
Why are we not hearing about those who have been vaccinated but are getting the coronavirus? Is it about politics; is it about money? Just tell the truth. The media is very deceptive.
Doug Porter’s story about gnomes was a wonderful read as I drank my first cup of coffee this morning. He is such a talented writer and a refreshing break from the bleak news that has taken over the world. Thank you, Mr. Porter.
Are morals no longer needed to work in the school system? Eyewitnesses saw a very intoxicated well-known football coach at a local bar with (a guest) trying to get a woman to go back home with them. After many attempts, he was unsuccessful. He also allegedly frequents an Atlanta swingers club. Guess it’s OK as long as he wins.
The local journalism legislation being considered is a win-win for everyone. Advertisers get a tax break, subscribers get a tax break and the news outlets get a tax break. This is something I’d like to see our representatives embrace.
Squawker, Republicans are not responsible for the crumbling slums and poverty that are all around us. Most of these people receive enough welfare benefits to live comfortably if they managed their money. We taxpayers are paying for their benefits. And you can bet your bottom dollar that every one of them has a smart phone that taxpayers pay for.
Tell me again why a certain group (the same group it always is) thinks the $10 million in COVID money should be given to them in the form of even more unearned taxpayer handouts. The local parasites can’t get enough. They remind me of Pavlov’s dogs.
Observe and consider what is happening in America’s largest Democratic-run cities and consider it a snapshot of what all cities and towns will look like in the near future. Albany is not immune. Get busy law enforcement, DA, judges and commissioners before it’s too late.
