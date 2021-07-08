Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN IRWIN AND NORTHWESTERN BERRIEN COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...NORTHEASTERN MITCHELL... SOUTHERN LEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...COLQUITT...TIFT...SOUTH CENTRAL BEN HILL...WORTH AND WESTERN COOK COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...DOUGHERTY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...TURNER COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 715 PM EDT... At 604 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Leesburg to near Albany to 8 miles northwest of Baconton to 8 miles south of Leary. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Newton, Tifton, Albany, Moultrie, Putney, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Sylvester, Leesburg, Ocilla, Camilla, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Baconton, Lenox, Poulan and Doerun. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. &&