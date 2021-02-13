Good job, APD, in catching those petty thieves who stole packages off people's porches. That's what happens when the community helps the police ... they can't be everywhere.
I wonder how many of the rioters who assaulted Capitol police on Jan. 6 have Back The Blue signs outside their bunkers.
I would like to give a huge shout-out to Patricia K. at the DMV for helping a non-techie old man in getting my driver's license renewed. She was so kind and patient after I had a nightmare of a time trying to call the DMV all of one day without success and then trying to create an online account. Luckily my wife has a smart phone and patience to negotiate that obstacle.
Yo SMRs, better watch YT. She is inside your head.
I'm watching in horror as 45 and company destroy democracy. "Preserve, Protect, Defend" obviously mean nothing to the insurrectionist and even less to those Republicans who are co-conspirators. This behavior has to be checked. Shameful.
Thank you so much for the well-written article from the African American physicians urging people to get the COVID vaccines. I have had both shots and feel fine and more well-protected.
If you think those clowns at the post office are incompetent, try reporting a pothole to the street division in Albany.
Watching FOX news coverage of the impeachment hearings, I was surprised when they cut away from previously unseen video of the Capitol riots. So I turned the channel to see what they were not showing. It was so much more violent, the crowds much larger and scarier, the danger very real. I was shocked and horrified. Please, Americans, watch it.
The Georgia prosecutor is going to investigate voter tampering. Well, if I had a say, I would start with Stacey Abrams, and if I found one thing, I would prosecute her to the full extent of the law. I feel sure she got some dead people to vote.
Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "Some people are going to leave a mark on this world, while others will leave a stain." People like Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the stain makers. That Masked Man
We must repent the error of our ways, America, and return the rightful ruler to his place of power. When Trump is rightfully on the throne of power, the country will get back on the right track.
Sorry, all you Trump worshipers, but what I've seen makes me lean toward impeachment.
Joe and Jill went up the Hill, Made Kerry the Climate Czar. "Oil jobs, they will die. Give solar panels a try as you drive in electric cars."
I thought we were "following the science." Then why are illegal immigrants allowed into this country and released without being tested for COVID-19?
Let me ask a question. You need to have a negative COVID test to enter this country through any port of entry. Yet Biden is allowing illegals to enter without one. Seems kind of stupid to me. Seal the borders and protect our citizens' health.
Convicting Trump would unify the majority of the country. The rest of the country making excuses to ignore Trump's illegal actions will never unify the country they violently support overthrowing.
