squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I wonder if Louis Armstrong was here today, would he still sing it’s a wonderful world? Probably not.
What a fine article by attorney Gail Drake on the brutal murder of black retired police Capt. David Dorn, who was admired by the community. Unfortunately, in our current morally declining environment, he is not considered a hero. Instead, career criminal George Floyd is the new national hero whose funeral services were nationally televised for many hours.
I predict all of this mess with cities like Portland is going to get President Trump re-elected. People with common sense are tired of the Democrats allowing this to continue. Repulsive remarks by Pelosi about federal law enforcement agents is another reason.
Despite guidelines and mandates, many people in Albany continue to have huge parties and gatherings. When/if you get sick from COVID-19, I hope you have insurance, because government money paid for by my taxes shouldn’t take care of you.
Trump said his administration is “in the process” of developing a strategy for the coronavirus. He’s known about this at least since January, and over 140,000 people have died. And they are only now “in the process” of developing a strategy? Yet millions will vote for his re-election. Unbelievable. That Masked Man
Terrible Tuesday in Chicago as black gunmen shot 14 black people. These 14 citizens were injured while paying their respects at a funeral for a black murder victim. Where is the outrage at the lack of protection from the BLM mob, the liberal mayor and Democratic governor? How many more black children must die?
SMRs all read from the same playbook. Lie often enough and with great conviction and maybe someone will believe you. An SMR might, but not an informed person. The latest SMR lie is that the Russia investigation has been “debunked.” Just because the Lying King denies does not mean debunked. The many indictments and convictions prove the investigation has been validated, not debunked. Signed, Yours Truly
Let me guess — the person who declared Mary Trump’s (very well-written) book “awful” didn’t read it. Their leader doesn’t read either. (And, by the way, you meant “couldn’t care less.”)
I think what the media, left-wing Antifa and BLM don’t understand is that you do not have to be a Trump supporter to stand against everything those groups stand for. It is not Trump we love, it is America and the standards for which it stands for. Anyone with a lick of sense knows socialism has never worked, never will.
Antibody testing for the Wuhan virus is a waste of money. It only provides data for after-action publications by experts. The county commission was suckered.
We could certainly slow the aging process if it had to work its way through Congress.
Have you ever wanted to live in the Wild Wild West? Well, we are headed in that direction. Where is Marshall Dillion when we need him?
CNN blaring its anti-Trump propaganda all day, every day in the Phoebe Cancer Center waiting room. If I wasn’t sick already, I would be after an hour of that garbage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.