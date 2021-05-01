squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Well, about the only folks that President Biden did not mention in his Wednesday-night speech were the people who have worked all their lives and now live on fixed incomes. Our retirement checks are expected to buy only about 90% as much as they did last year. If he goes through with his uncontrolled spending plans, we will all be reduced to poverty.
Try going out to dinner at a full-service restaurant. You will be turned away because they have no servers and kitchen staff willing to work. They can make the same money by staying at home. This travesty will end in September when benefits (funded by us taxpayers) expire.
Squawker, at least the right-wingers in the state of Israel believe in getting vaccinated.
Congratulations citizens of Rawson Circle. The city leaders listened to your well-thought-out reasons for opposing the after-release house in your neighborhood. It’s interesting that five members of the Planning Board voted for this rezoning ... none of whom lived in the neighborhood.
Looks like (from NBC news last night) the Obama cages have turned into the Biden Kennels. So much for Democratic compassion.
It’s time for the banks to open their doors. Most other businesses have.
I agree with the “old” person who said it’s time for our generation to step aside and let the young people have their turn at running things. The old white men who have been in charge for the last several decades sure haven’t done much of a job.
Here’s the deal: President Biden “fully supported” and encouraged the MLB commissioner when the All Star game was moved from Atlanta, resulting in a $100 million economic loss for Atlanta businesses and employees. Now he comes to Atlanta to congratulate himself on his first 100 days in office. Did his visit boost the economy by $100 million?
I watched 30 seconds of Biden’s speech Wednesday night, way more than needed.
Valdosta High School Board must be stupid. They may have to pay a former coach $800,000 for firing him because he was white. Then they hire a coach with a long history of illegal activities, and the state fires him for recruiting violations and giving cash to players’ families. Now they hire a coach that was fired in Tennessee for recruiting violations.
Cheney shows how ill she is when talking to impeach Trump. Can she really do her job without being so biased?
Here’s an idea, folks: Why don’t we mind our own business and stay out of others’? Don’t you have enough going on in your own life?
Trump’s response to COVID tepid, YT? You probably think Operation Warp Speed was started by Obama, the project that scientists and naysayers said would take five or six years to succeed.
The Center for Public Integrity bills itself as fighting against powerful interests and protecting the “public trust.” But it’s all a fraud. They push a global depopulation agenda to exterminate humanity with weaponized vaccines. The goal of globalists is to reduce world population to 500 million.
Great article by Mr. Lyons in Thursday’s paper. Misguided Republicans are still in denial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.