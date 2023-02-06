squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The more I read about our dysfunctional local governments, the more I understand why businesses locate in Columbus.
I find it interesting that some in Albany are all of a sudden interested in Albany State football when they’ve never been to a single game, just want to turn that “white rapper” quarterback into an issue. President Fedrick did what was best for the school.
It’s sad watching racist Republicans criticize every black elected official in Dougherty County while pretending it has nothing to do with race. I guarantee those racists haven’t said a word about the corruption that is Donald Trump. I’d have some respect for you if you admitted your racism, not hide behind it. The Equality Man
Forget De Santis, he’s only trying (poorly) to imitate Trump to appeal to the loonies on the far right. Why go with Trump-lite when the real thing is available? We need to bring back our true president; he’ll make sure the rest of the world respects America again.
Now that the joke of the NASCAR race at the Los Angeles Coliseum is over, we can move on to real racing.
High school basketball in Albany is still some of the best in the state. Too bad our football teams perform so poorly. Could it be coaching?
Always try to do your best, and let God handle the rest.
I don’t need anyone’s permission and don’t care one iota what anyone thinks of it, I will celebrate Black History Month and the men and women who have achieved so much in this country.
Why is it that people hate the government until they are dealing with a disaster. Then they want the government to bail them out.
The Jan. 16 mass killing was a tragic confrontation between rival gangs. The fact that SMRs are trying to define it as cartel-related proves how weak and illegitimate their argument is. Confine your lame arguments to your Sons of the Confederacy meetings. Signed, Yours Truly
If you can’t afford the sales tax on diapers, you shouldn’t be making kids.
OK, balloon down. You can rest assured that your most valuable secrets have not been seen by the Chinese. Now all the Twitterers, Instagrammers, and Facebookers with military, climate control, and foreign policy experts can stand down.
The overwhelming majority of Georgians want to see expansion of Medicaid, but our “leaders” would rather waste money on a program that suits their needs, which are to keep people down.
You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.
There is no talent so ardently supported, nor generously rewarded, as the ability to convince parasites they are victims.
Way to go, President Fedrick. Your true colors are finally exposed. Black ASU athletes rapping ... YES! White ASU athletes rapping ... NO! Thank goodness for Coach Gray, who can reach a diversified group of athletes.
Yes, we have problems in Albany. But they’re no greater or lesser than any other community of our size and demographics in Georgia or in the entire country. Here’s an idea: Instead of griping about those issues in anonymous forums, do something about them. Volunteer.
