Since Jan. 1, I’ve been to Doublegate almost every day to play golf or tennis. I haven’t been sick one day. Isn’t that amazing for such a hot spot for COVID-19?
The entire world is overpopulated; sadly this is one way to correct it. Sad but true.
Mr. Patel, keep up the good work. It is so good to see what you’re doing for Albany. With people like you, maybe it won’t become a ghost town after all. I wish you great success.
Squawker, you say almost anyone could’ve handled this pandemic better than the president if not for arrogance and ego issues? Maybe someone who understands they don’t know it all, such as Hillary Clinton? Bernie Sanders? Yea, right.
Mr. Potato Head could handle this crisis better than Trump.
Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for saying what needs to be said about Albany. We do live in an amazing community; we just need to realize it.
I have been impressed with Gov. Cuomo of New York. But for the life of me, he seems to think that in such a short period of time this virus has hit his state, he should be able to order and receive 40,000 ventilators the next day. And he wants to blame others for the lack of his state having them? If anyone could have seen this virus coming, we would have had a million ventilators in surplus.
For sanitizer to work, your hands have to be clean to begin with. You can’t sanitize dirt.
Is social distancing synonymous with being blocked on Facebook?
Lee County is going to build a new hospital. April Fool!
Rachel Maddow told her viewers that it would be weeks before the naval hospital ships arrived in Los Angeles and New York. The one in Los Angeles arrived Saturday, and the ship for New York arrived Monday. MSNBC fake news at its worst. Why do people watch it?
Thanks, Joel and the Phoebe Board, for buying a fully staffed hospital with two ICU units, to stifle competition, paying two to three times its worth, and then essentially closing it down. Who would have thought it would be useful in a pandemic?
Enjoyed the article about the Vietnam vets. The Huey helicopter made a very distinct sound. Whoop-Whoop-Whoop. It was always a good sound to us. It meant help was on the way, maybe more troops, maybe to take you out, maybe bullets, beans and bandages. Those of us that served in Nam will never forget that sound. One flew around Albany about four months ago, and I knew what it was.
I have a suggestion for the president: Put Pelosi and Schumer in uniform and send them to Afghanistan and let them fight ISIS. They will help the country more that way.
Our economy is being tanked on purpose to bring about a one-world digital currency, with the “coronavirus plandemic” being used as a smokescreen. Don’t believe it? Look into it, and you will see that it is true.
Yours truly is truly a gynophobe with a left wing agenda that disagrees with any other subculture that people in America may live in. And there is no curfew in Dougherty County. Quit believing Facebook news.
Is the true purpose of the proposed and ongoing prisoner releases really for the benefit of the prisoners or to avoid possible medical costs?
