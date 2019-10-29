Rock on in Heavenly Sunshine, Barry Levine.
Good commentary by Michael Reagan. After the death of the Prophet Mohammad, Muslims divided to claim leadership of Islam. The two main sects, Shiites and Sunnis, have been fighting each other ever since. American leaders are delusional to think they can bring peace in that region. Trump is right to let them settle their differences.
As a senior, I try to do a lot of walking. A couple of years ago I gave the River Walk a try. Hadn't gone very far when I was approached by three "gentlemen" wanting a cigarette. I haven't smoked in many years. What I did have was a .32 auto under my T-shirt and when they saw the outline they immediately vacated. Now I do all of my walking at the gym or Chehaw.
Thank you, President Trump and our outstanding military, for making the world a little safer.
To whom did Trump think the Democrats would leak the raid? Trump had already gotten Putin's permission to do it.
Why in the heck provide a last meal of their choice to the condemned? Want to bet they didn't provide one for their victims? He couldn't eat all that was listed. Give him a burger and fries and send the pathetic cur on his way. Let's quit providing any kind of reward to these folks.
With all of the pro-Trump squawks, I have not seen any that seek to defend the actual bribery and abuse of power by Trump as he withheld millions in authorized military aid from an ally who was under siege by Russia, asking first for a "favor:" a public investigation of Biden's son and of a conspiracy theory about Ukraine being behind the Russian interference in our 2016 elections.
Fair time is always a fun time in Albany and southwest Georgia. I may not be a kid anymore, but I can't wait to get a funnel cake, a foot-long hot dog and a candy apple.
Maybe Marietta's signs were being taken up by disgruntled Warbington supporters because two days later new signs were put back in to replace the ones that were stolen.
The problem with Warbington and Marietta is that they are overqualified for campaigning for the office of city commissioner. (I did not say they were overqualified for the office.) They are both crooked to about the same degree: one hid the opponent's sign, another removed them. What they're qualified for is the Trump campaign.
I have always wondered and have never heard anyone address why contractors far outnumber Marines on the Marine base.
Any veteran that has to deal with the VA medical services knows how terrible the services are. People are dying because of the VA's inadequacy. But the more I see what a failure the VA medical services are today, and I am a veteran, I see that only one group of people are to blame. politicians. they are the ones that let the VA get into this terrible condition.
I am a UGA football fan and I agree with T Gamble. A person assigned to drag Kirby Smart off the field of play just looks dumb.
"Very few" early voter in the local election? Take a look at the candidates, and you'll understand why. These folks don't exactly inspire support.