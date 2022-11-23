squawkbox@albanyherald.com
For the beauty of the earth, for the glory of the skies ... for these, Dear Lord, we give thanks.
Have you noticed the Trumpster Pat-Riot just makes general accusations against persons or things he doesn’t like. Never factual. I guess your GED can only get you so far.
Trump does not come close to Christian values.
“It’s not whether you win or lose, it’s how you play the game.” So say the Georgia Tech and Auburn football coaches walking away with $26 million in losing-contract buyouts.
Carlton had his patience tested. He is negative.
Never in the history of Georgia, nor the nation, has there been a more embarrassing upcoming election of the two men running for senator of Georgia. It is a shame on Georgia and the nation.
Yes, kick the Democrats off the committees. This time belongs to the Republicans. Don’t need the liars for at least 24 months. Let’s enjoy it without Democrats.
And just what do you think you are YT? You’re a keyboard warrior. You’re also the biggest name-calling hypocrite this side of the Pacific. And yet the Herald posts your lies and name-calling daily. Even your replies to squawks that were never posted. What’s your connection with the Herald?
Hey y’all, remember Fred Washburn from the Chevron station at the corner of Magnolia and Gillionville? If so, go back and read Dick Yarbrough’s column in Monday’s paper.
It is not amusing whatsoever that some people try to find fault or label as racist those of us who identify as patriotic Americans. Many, many thousands of our ancestors and relatives have sacrificed everything to preserve this free country for all families these last 250 years. You are all very welcome.
It’s a big Christmas for the Albany City Commission: They gave themselves a big present ... a big pile of money they don’t deserve.
Joe Biden has weakened our military by instilling woke ideology, transgenderism and CRT training. What was once a proud strong military has become a joke. If we were to go to war with China the U.S. wouldn’t stand a chance.
Patriot, you’re mad because I got it correct. If you think it’s the Democrats who practice oppression and try to micromanage, then you are willfully ignorant. Which party thinks they can tell a woman what to do with her body? What party wants to censor what is taught in schools because they’re embarrassed by how their ancestors treated people? The Equality Man
Attacks on Confederate monuments are coinciding with attacks on national patriotism, religious freedom, freedom of speech, Christianity and constitutional government.
Thank you very much, fellow squawker. You are absolutely correct. Being a patriot, veteran and Republican party member that cares deeply about our country and the Constitution does not make one a racist. Far from it. I’m an American with conservative viewpoints. The Patriot.
Letter writer: Trump did not use Biblical standards when he appointed those three Supreme Court judges. He traded support with the right-wing Federalist Society (crooked lawyers) for their votes to appoint those judges.
