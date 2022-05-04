squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I have a question for Albany Recreation and Parks: Why are your summer camps so expensive? $175 to $250? Are you trying to wean out the children in low-income areas or what? This is ridiculous.
Thanks to the city for Operation Clean Sweep and the ongoing maintenance performed in Hilsman Park. We appreciate what it takes to keep our area looking good.
It’s interesting that Gloria Gaines, who couldn’t defeat Chris Cohilas, is working behind the scenes to undermine him. Sadly, the push to “get all-black commissions” has become the impetus for the group opposing Cohilas. Very sad ... and racist.
David Perdue made his political choice, now he’s got to live with it. I’m sure he’ll try to buy this election, but I don’t see it happening either. He’ll win the Trump vote, but that has diminished considerably due to his actions at the end of his presidency. I say good riddance.
If the Trump Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, you will see Democrats come out in large numbers and vote out the Republicans. This will ensure that Stacy Abrams will be elected Governor. You can only blame Trump.
Democrats talk about setting up a misinformation committee. Does that mean the Democrats will remain silent, because they are the gods of misinformation.
Three cheers for all of our police.
You comical, misinformed “conservative” squawkers only laud the Elon Musk purchase of Twitter because they took Trump off. Please hold your opinions to yourself when the format is taken over by porn and hate groups. Of course, as long as it’s white supremacists, I know you’ll be OK with it.
Trumpster, give us one example of leftist indoctrination in the public school system. Put up or shut up.
Sure, Squawker, if you drive the speed limit you shouldn’t be worried about tickets. But the speed traps set up by the city of Albany often do not work properly. Case in point: I got a ticket with a time stamp that showed me “speeding” when my wife had that vehicle elsewhere ... in another city.
Chris Cohilas has represented this community well, all of its citizens. Congratulations, Chris. Both of his election opponents care only about their own special interests. If either wins, Dougherty County is going to hell.
What is the WALB TV news screen? It is larger then the reporters. Kind of distracting.
Thank you, teachers, for giving me tools to learn, to think, to support myself, and to be creative. Teacher Appreciation Week is the first week of May in the USA.
Oscar Cooks lost me when he threw Trump in his letter and racism. The most racist people on the planet are white Democrats. They’ll keep using you for another 60 years.
SMRs, that Special Grand Jury convenes in Atlanta soon to indict Trump on election interference in the Blue State of Georgia. Better hope a local high-profile All-Benny lawyer can keep him out of jail.
Squawker, that’s a lie and you know it. Closing the Southern border is just one major agenda item Republicans have that would improve millions of Americans’ lives from every walk of life. Biden’s agenda is a quality-of-life nightmare. The Patriot
