Why is the Georgia Secretary of State worried about the feds suing Georgia over the new voting law changes? The right-wing legislature has taken away all of his authority.
I have sent at least seven squawks to this paper, all are accurate. They don’t fit Fletcher’s views, apparently, as they remain unpublished. They are anti-Democrat.
The Mark Twain comment is super. I realize that even when an additional 7 million citizens vote to oust one particular politician, some still think the smell he emitted was perfume. Folks, it was not., that smell was exactly what we all know it was. Don’t expose that same dirty diaper and his sycophants on our America in 2022 or 2024.
Who or what did the Democrats blame for global warming when the earth was coming out of the Ice Age?
Twice in the Sunday Albany Herald and once Monday, we read the pseudo intellectual who calls himself That Vaccinated Man, and then on Tuesday we see two letters to the editor, one from Utah and the other from New York. How “blessed” we are.
Anything to move the vaccination needle forward. But let us not be fooled by a politician running for re-election all of a sudden getting religion. This is the same person who voted against a mask mandate at the height of the COVID resurgence. Still, when you see the light is not as important as seeing the light. Even when you are shining it on yourself.
We are actually paying taxes to support a bunch of buffoons in the White House to run our country.
To Know It All: I won’t be squawking for a while because I’ll be busy contacting all my friends, except three, and telling them we have to end our friendship so you can be right. By the way, most of my friends live in northwest Albany, as do I. I don’t know if you dislike other people or if you just have to be right. It’s a shame, and I wish you peace.
Squawker, the trait I admire about D.T. is his ability to do an outstanding job of leading this country. I didn’t vote for him to be my moral leader. I’m sure you greatly loved JFK and his lusty brother, Bill, who have the morals of alley cats. Take your hate blinders off for one second and Google Trump’s accomplishments as president. You might be amazed.
Express Disposal needs to start using the trucks they keep posting pictures of.
The answer to rising crime is an aroused citizen response. You see or know something, say something to someone. Whether anonymous or in person. Be prepared to provide for your own and your family’s protection with whatever means you find comfortable. Between all of us, we can make crime at the least reduced, if not eliminated.
When Biden became president in January, the number of COVID cases were about 20 million. Now, it’s 40 million, doubled within 8 months. Even though he inherited vaccine produced under Trump’s administration, Biden’s approach has been so ineffective. But he will read nice speeches taking credit for everything good and blaming Trump for his faults.
