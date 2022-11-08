squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Those 20 people who put Chad over the top probably wish they had their votes back since he has voted himself a raise for that part-time job.
In some states, you can’t greet voters with a bottle of water but you can intimidate them with an assault rifle. That Vaccinated Man
If you are going to burn the American flag, wrap yourself in it first.
There really is just a tad left on TV. I’m talking about straight sports talk and truthful rooted opinions of where teams are headed and maybe a clear picture of a sports playoff future. Disney ruined ESPN. Sure miss ole Berman and Wingo, Golic and the boys. The Patriot
The Albany City Commission: Practicing Trump politics by giving themselves a raise they don’t deserve.
So now SMRs want to defund the FBI for locking up insurrectionists, or what they call patriots. They also accuse Democrats of voting for liars when they support Donald Trump. It’s well-established that Republicans want to defund Social Security and Medicare despite the pathetic lies told by more pathetic people. I pity their sad lives. Signed, Yours Truly
All pay raises for any elected official and increases in taxes should be voted on by the taxpayers. Who else knows better if they have been doing their jobs or not?
Wake up to reality, Mr. Biden. Ships, tanks and planes don’t run on wind and batteries. Restart our energy sector and refill our strategic reserves before it’s too late. Signed, Navy Vet
With the choices we have for leadership positions this cycle, we can only wait for the bums to die out.
I totally agree with the squawker complaining about drivers trying to run over them in the school zones. They ride your bumper like they are trying to push you out of the way. If you don’t want to slow down in school zones then don’t go through one. Problem solved.
There’s an alarming amount of violent crime being reported in Albany and Dougherty County. With all this grant money and money from the speeding cameras going to the APD, it looks like we’d be getting more return on the money. Time for a leadership change.
When the dust settles and all the losers complain that they were cheated out of the election, those of you who did no research but voted strictly along party lines are going to celebrate on the short-term and wonder what you’ve wrought as days go by. America is doomed.
Trump just posted all the criminals who attacked law enforcement on Jan. 6 should be released from prison or jail immediately. I guess you fake back-the-blue Trumpsters are OK with this as well. You have no compass.
America foundered under the influence of commie bater Huey Long for a period of time. We’re doing the same thing now under the influence of Lying King Trump. Republicans will wake up one day soon, but how much chaos will they have to clean up from?
After a very unpleasant experience with some person that thought he knew better than the customer at a huge chain bank here in Albany, I recall the great money expert and consumer advocate always telling people to bank with a small local community bank. Now I am doing just that.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.