squawkbox@albanyherald.com
If you wear a nose ring, how do you blow your nose?
Seventy percent of NFL players are black. For some reason, the fact that both quarterbacks in the Super Bowl are black deserves national attention. If you are playing in this game, odds are you are black.
How many squawks does that home-bound, crank bottom with two dozen different monikers send in to the Squawkbox every day?
I agree, Squawker. I drive by that burned-out house a few times a week, and I can’t help but be amazed that it has sat in that condition for so long. It’s a health hazard and an eyesore for that part of the community. Please clean that mess up.
People think we Republicans are not funny, but if you get a bunch of us together we can be a riot.
SMRs are so consumed with hatred, racism, and dishonesty it’s a wonder they can function. One is complaining about Sanford Bishop funding projects as if he is the only one doing it. Another is lying about Joe Biden sending IRS agents after waitresses. You have to be shameless to lie so brazenly. Signed, Yours Truly
I have come to the conclusion that politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians.
Trump paid zero federal taxes for 2020. I paid $33,000. He benefited from what our federal taxes pay for, but paid nothing to help pay for our roads, bridges, airports and military to name a few.
Congratulations to all of our county’s STAR Students and Teachers. Like the former Sherwood headmaster said, “Celebrating excellence on both sides of the desk.”
Bubblegum squawker, FYI, Albany has legitimate homeless people with various problems, health issues, financial issues, loss of housing. Not all are lazy panhandlers. Your squawk is disgraceful toward our fellow human beings needing a hand up. Donate to the mission, and then ask for forgiveness. The Patriot
Pat Rioter, you better defend your turf. The squawker that gave the bubblegum to the homeless is a bigger low-life than you are.
After listening to a few of the suggested love songs in the Fletchers’ joint column, I am indeed making a play list. A lot of these songs I hadn’t heard. Thanks for sharing them.
Hey, ASU football squawker: I’ve been going to ASU games for many years. How is rejecting a white student athlete’s scholarship good for Albany State University and race relations in this city? The consolidation has done nothing to improve diversity in this community. Fedrick’s action is a perfect act of racial division.
This was the worst basketball and cheer program put together by the city of Albany. I’m really considering getting a refund.
Just when you think our young kids are a waste, you read and hear about our STAR Students and you feel a little better about things.
Squawker, that was no fake document President Biden had, it was put out by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. You should get a copy of it and read before you want to lie about it
It is basic physics: If you raise the weight limit on a truck, it will take much more distance to stop it. Road safety wasn’t taken into consideration.
Trump made the rich richer and embarrassed the U.S.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.