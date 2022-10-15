squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

I was a conservative Republican for 50 years. I hope to be again. Problem is I will not support candidates who do not meet certain standards: (1) Candidate must be honorable, (2) must be honest, (3) must have at least some intelligence, (4) must share my views on important issues. Most Republicans now have their priorities in reverse order from mine.

