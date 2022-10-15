I was a conservative Republican for 50 years. I hope to be again. Problem is I will not support candidates who do not meet certain standards: (1) Candidate must be honorable, (2) must be honest, (3) must have at least some intelligence, (4) must share my views on important issues. Most Republicans now have their priorities in reverse order from mine.
When is Pretoria Fields going to start paying back the millions it borrowed from the city of Albany?
It’s a shame a wonderful family event like the Albany State homecoming parade is marred by adults who teach young 10-, 11-, 12- and 13-year-old kids to hoochie dance in front of large crowds of people. And parents allow this? It’s a form of sexual abuse and should be stopped. If the parents won’t do anything about it, city officials should.
Re-framing: Only in USA can 13 years of colossal judicial failure and 16 violent rapes be re-framed so as to heap accolades on state and local officials for “collaborative efforts“ for affects ”extremely positive” for Georgia after conviction. The 15 known victims after the first one are joyous.
Herschel Walker brings an honorary badge to a debate? There’s your Republican candidate.
Republican Lie Alert: As is the custom, a Republican has come to this forum to lie. The latest liar claims Biden spent the last 47 years sending American jobs to Asia. I bet they can’t name a single policy or law that did that, mainly because they’re not intelligent enough to do so. I see you also ignored Mitch McConnell in your squawk. The Equality Man
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool .. .than to put a Stacey Adams sign in your yard and remove all doubt.
Squawker, I would rather see a few Bible verses than the same old sad squawks by the same old sad buffoons about how much they hate Trump that have all been repeated a thousand times. Nothing new there.
The sidewalk is going in on old Dawson Road because it has been on a wish list for years, and your Democrat-controlled government decided we absolutely had to have it. Blame them for the stupidity when you vote in a month.
My favorite season is when the mosquitoes and gnats are dead.
The answer is very simple squawker. Black and Hispanic Georgia voters know they are far better off socially and economically with Gov. Kemp than they ever would be with Abrams’ inexperience, dishonesty and divisiveness. She doesn’t care about Georgia, she just wants to be president. The Patriot
Squawker, this world would be a better world if everyone read their Bible and obeyed Gods commands. I realize that scriptures can be taken out of context, but some scriptures stand alone.
I’ll vote for Herschel Walker if he doesn’t shoot someone before election day. If he does, I just won’t vote.
It’s 6 p.m. Five sweaty, dirt-covered Hispanics still digging the holes, frantically dragging the heavy orange tubing, a porch-sitting clean yellow-shirted man watches. The GMC Denali is now home from the food line at the Narazine Church, the free cell and tablet tent is quiet, while a screaming new Charger races by. This “is” the American dream.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.