No matter how much you cut, bend, staple or medicate the plumbing, a boy will always be a boy and a girl will always be a girl. Sex and gender will always be two different things.
I hated hearing that the new radio station is struggling. They play absolutely the best music in our area. I will be at the Honey Jam Sunday; I hope others will come out and support the station.
This investigation of Trump and his taxes is a disgrace and witch hunt. If allowed to continue, no tax cheat will be safe.
Texas should have been building a better power grid instead of Trump’s wall.
Being a little older, I’m fortunate to have someone call and check on me every day. He is from India and is very concerned about my car warranty.
The 2020 census data is out regarding Congressional apportionments. Of those states that lost at least one seat, every state but one was a blue state. Of those states that gained at least one seat, every state but one was a red state. If liberalism is so good citizens should be flocking to New York, Illinois and California instead of moving to conservative states.
Thanks, Carlton, for the trip down memory lane. Reading your description of the Gulf Coast reminded me of trips I made to Mexico Beach with my family when I was younger. It’s been a while since I’ve been there, but you’ve got me thinking about going back again.
Yours Truly and Masked Man are like rocks ... only dumber.
Former Sen. Perdue said all these Republicans need to run against Sen. Warnock because he doesn’t represent the values of the majority of Georgians. Are you delusional like Trump? You lost the election, which means the majority voted for Sens. Warnock and Ossoff.
Please, please, please do anything you can to support the Queen Bee. There is not a radio station — not even satellite radio — anywhere around that plays as good a music as they do. Yes, go to the Honey Jam, but advertise with the station, too.
Dilapidated houses and businesses have been an ongoing problem for years. Any commissioner that uses the pandemic as an excuse for slow work through the courts to address the problem should not be holding public office. If the wording of the ordinance is the problem, then change the ordinance. It’s not rocket science.
SMRs, the reason Purdue dropped out of the 2022 Senate race is because he did not want Trump to be involved in his campaign. If you remember, he lost this past November because of Trump’s influence.
Free money is not the key to economic recovery and will result in inflation. The key is unlocking the economy in Democratic states and cities getting kids back to school and people back to work.
After the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Nancy Pelosi led a two-day impeachment hearing where she didn’t want to bother with a time-consuming investigation or witnesses. Now that she’s 0-for-2 against the Senate, she’s all for a full, comprehensive investigation.
Anybody who thought we’d be done with idiots when Trump left the White House forgot about all the idiots who put him there to begin with. That Masked Man
