Fletcher, I really have enjoyed you all printing my original and response squawks lately. Looks like Mr. Equal is gunning for some exposure. Let us please hear his “opposing” views for a few days. The Patriot.
Keep up with the times, Carlton. The former “gas-and-sip” is now known as “stop-and-rob.” More fitting.
Someone needs to tell Senator Warnock that in the political ad in which he says he is running a race, that he is going the wrong way around the track to be in a race. But that fits the profile of his and all Democrats: “Wrong Way Warnock.”
Having no children should be a say-nothing and do-nothing about the court decision. Barbra is nothing more than another Democrat with not much to say.
I offer a great big Amen! to Will Thault and wish that others would join him in celebrating the freedoms so vital to this country. But I’m afraid that will, unfortunately, be an uphill climb. Americans today only care about one thing: themselves.
When socialist mobs took over Venezuela, statues were torn down, people turned against each other, flags were redesigned, police were murdered then disbanded, and churches and businesses were destroyed. Sound familiar?
Wake up, Georgians and wake up women. You have a governor in place who is bent on taking away your rights. We have to remove this evil man from office.
OK, Fletcher, we get it. It’s great to be gay and you’re a friend to all mankind. Enough already.
It seems that Republicans can’t squawk without lying. They must believe that if you repeat it enough, people will believe it. One is falsely claiming that President Biden gets his meeting information on cue cards. The reason the news didn’t report it is because it is not true. How empty your life must be for you to lie like that. The Equality Man
We are all afforded equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome.
Stacy Abrams says Georgia is the worse state to live in. I say Abrams is the worst to live in the state. She is also anti-police, but she has millions so she can have private security. Leave Georgia, Abrams.
Kemp thinks because he beat that loser David Perdue that he now has a mandate to continue his reign of terror. But his rush to criminalize abortion in the state is going to turn not just African American voters against him, but women voters as well. Except of course, those like his wife who believe they should always be submissive. Kemp must go.
SMRs, stay tuned to the Jan. 6 hearings. You will learn that Cry-Baby Trump actually lost.
So conservatives are beating the dead horse that guns are not the problem. Having a defensive or hunting weapon is one thing, but only punks who can’t win a fight need an assault weapon. I bet that most of the mass shooters were punks or racists who subscribe to replacement theory. A real man doesn’t need an assault rifle. Signed, Yours Truly
Clarence Thomas says it’s time to look at all personal rights and Supreme Court rulings related to them. The Republican party, and particular members of this court, profess to be defenders of citizen rights. Fooled you again, didn’t they?
