I still wonder why people are railing against Raphael Warnock when the alternative is this bumbling, lying football player from Texas. Warnock is one of the few people in our government actually doing something.
Makes me sick to my stomach to think that a punk-ass fag- — will be the chairman of Dougherty County, and I don’t even live in Dougherty County. Recall this not so godly joke of a leader.
Give our chairman-elect a chance. I don’t remember anyone asking to do a recall on our 45th president (Trump). That one deserved a recall and should be banned from running for any office again.
I’ve never really like Stacey Abrams, but her comments in Sunday’s paper made a lot of sense. I liked what she said.
The senate race is not about Warnock and Walker. It’s all about parties. Neither one of these two will ever cross party lines to help this country. Sad but true.
When you don’t care what others think of you, you have reached a dangerous level of freedom.
We don’t take the time to stop and be thankful that the Marine Corps base is in Albany. We take them for granted, but they are vital to our local economy and our national defense. Thank you, MCLB-Albany, for being a vital part of southwest Georgia.
The plague in this country is racists who somehow believe the country belongs to them. News flash, it belongs to us all, and you are no more important than anyone else. We don’t need to go back home because we are home. The only roaches will be crawling in your house after you flee the way the Confederates fled Sherman. Signed, Yours Truly
Germany took away people’s guns and the Devil himself, Hitler, engineered the slaughter of millions of people. Fidel Castro did the same in Cuba, and those poor folks have been forced to live like 19th-century peasants ever since. The Patriot
I thought nuns with rulers taught at Catholic schools. That was a very enlightening article about St. Teresa’s. I plan to check it out.
I bet you won’t see Brian Kemp coming into Albany while touring southwest Georgia. He’ll fly in to a few token airports and expect everyone to rush out to see him for the 15 minutes he’s there. Stacey Abrams is a candidate of the people. All you people who hate the idea of a black woman as governor need to go to her website. She has a plan.
Yes, you politicians saved us a bunch of money by closing all those mental hospitals and outpatient services. Now we are seeing the actual cost of your savings in blood.
Thank you for the article on Stacey Abrams during her stops in southwest Georgia. Anyone with half a brain would know that “defund the police” ad that Kemp the gun-slinger is showing is edited to turn her words around. This is a woman who gets things done. She deserves our vote.
I’m not Catholic, but I’m so thankful for the Catholic education my child is receiving at St. Teresa’s School. The administrators and teachers actually care about the students as more than just a number. I love St. Teresa’s.
People need to be given an incentive to get themselves off the public dole. Even if it is a harsh reality.
