If Dougherty County/Albany officials want to make some money, have your police park their cars around Holly Drive in Radium Springs. It has turned into a raceway with cars blaring loud thumping music, thus breaking the noise and speed limit ordinances. And they live in the apartments right there on Holly.
These school zone cameras are a good example of the city not understanding its citizens, but they cover it under the cloak of safety.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of the few good things left in Albany. Thank you for not forgetting their work during the pandemic.
One squawker is complaining about the debt and government funding. Funny how they never mentioned the record level of debt from the Trump administration. They mention Ossoff and Warnock, but not McConnell or the 18 Republican Senators that voted for it. Signed, Yours Truly
If gratuitous arrogance was pennies, Yours Truly would make Soros look like a po-boy.
Here’s an unintended consequence of the LOST silliness: Chris Cohilas, who did an excellent job as commission chairman, is going to leave a legacy that is dictated by this stupid bit of business. And, trust me, it will not be a sterling legacy.
China’s official death toll from COVID since 2019 is a mere 5,726. Actually it’s well over a million and a half deaths, according multiple intelligence agencies. And now their health care infrastructure is collapsing completely. Does anyone still believe this killer virus came from a food market?
I agree: Scott Steiner is one of the best things to happen in a long time. How long before our foolishness in the government sector drives him away?
The clock is ticking on the LOST fiasco. Just think about it: $170 million over 10 years threatened because a handful of egotists want to play chicken with other people’s money.
Phantom squawker, few things make me happier than knowing Donald trump is not in the White House. Have you accepted that fact? I love it that Trump is running again because that ensures that Joe Biden will be re-elected. The Equality Man
COVID ... another calamity that we’ve (seemingly) lived through. No matter what you think of COVID, even those of you who embrace the many conspiracy theories, you can’t deny the heroism shown at Phoebe. Thank you, Albany Herald, for highlighting those efforts.
I have always thought LOST was a rather unfortunate acronym for those extra-penny sales tax dollars, but that is exactly what will happen if the city and county don’t get their acts together and come to an agreement.
Too big for their britches? Sadly, squawker, it’s much worse. The FBI payed millions to Twitter and its former FBI agent employees to actively censor the free speech of conservative and Christian Americans during a Presidential election. The Patriot
Ukraine believes that our country is it’s own personal ATM. Well, it ain’t, dang it.
Another 1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill using money we don’t have soon to be followed by increased inflation coming out of the blue. Ya gotta love our politicians.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.