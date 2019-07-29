squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Once again, the guilty public who are throwing trash bags out of their vehicles can be identified over 50% of the time by looking inside the dumped trash bags. Some kind of ID will be found on letters or magazine labels inside the bag. This is low priority for Albany, and the problem will continue.
If you hate another person for having different political views than you do, trust me, you are the problem.
Teacher pay raise? Far too many very expensive cars out there with “Educator” tags to justify that added tax burden.
We must be the change we wish to see in the world. Gandhi
Spectra has done an amazing job since coming to Albany. I applaud Mr. Small and his staff. I was skeptical at first, but they’ve definitely brought entertainment to our dead community.
I’ve always liked Ken Dyer, thought of him as a very decent and dedicated man. I think that even more so after reading the story in Sunday’s Herald.
The only crime President Trump committed was beating Hillary Clinton.
Can you fake Christians tell me Trump’s policy on affordable health care? How about making college more affordable? Child care? His only policy to get re-elected is to have a policy of bigotry and racism.
I agree that the Civic Center and other venues should be run as businesses, but I sure would hate to see our wonderfully talented nonprofits go away for lack of funding. We pay for Chehaw and the Civil Rights Institute, what about these other worthwhile parts of the community?
The Democratic party is a party that is all about negativity. They want to do nothing at all for the good of the country. Now comes the horrific part: They have become a party of lawlessness. Case in point: Antifa. If you don’t agree with our ideas, we will beat you up or worse. Maybe it would be good if the government declared the Democratic party a terrorist organization.
Life is tough. Quit being offended by everything.
Had my first opportunity to eat at The Flint this weekend. The food was exceptional, and the service was first-class. Congratulations to the Singfield family and to Albany for getting such a first-class establishment downtown.
I needed the VA to look at my hearing aid. I called the VA telephone number for three days, and no one answers. I drive to the clinic, made the appointment. It will be 41 days before I can see the audiologist. How’s that for quick care?
The litter situation in Albany is horrendous. I don’t know if charging larger fines will help, but I do know I’d think twice about littering if I had to pay a sizeable fine and do some trash pick-up community service. For those who worry about the poor paying fines, the way to keep from having to do so is not to litter. Simple.
The Sunday morning show’s name should be called The Traditions of the matter.
Guess what? I don’t care who wins president in 2020. There’s no one who’s going to do anything but try to keep getting people in his or her party elected. It’s all a tragic joke.
It is a sad state of affairs when Mexico is doing more than the Democrats to help with the humanitarian crisis at our border.