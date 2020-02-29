In 2018, Gov. Deal cut taxes during a booming economy; now the Republican-controlled state of Georgia does not have enough money to provide adequate social services for it citizens.
I'm not Yours Truly, but I think a lot of these All-Trump worshipers are definitely small-minded when we have a killer virus on our shores, and all they're worried about is whether their king gets blamed for it. Sorry, but this is way more important than this one sick individual who cares only about himself.
To the squawker claiming not to know what SMR stands for: From the text of your squawk, it appears that you know it means Small Minded Republican. It is not an insulting phrase but it is a descriptive one. It is abbreviated to save space and fit into the attention span of ... SMR's. BTW, (another abbreviation) at least I can use spellcheck for my errors; yours are uncorrectable. "From Squawbox to ballot box." Signed, Yours Truly
Bishop Jackson: I applaud your efforts to get hate-crime legislation passed in Georgia, but as long as the good ole boy Republicans are there, you're spitting in the wind. When they talk about making abortion a hate crime, it shows you that they care only about their own sick agenda.
Our Georgia law enforcement wants to stop "legal hemp" in Georgia. I think this is stupid, that cops think you can get high smoking it. All you will get is a headache. Narcs, hemp is a legal federal crop in Georgia, and I think federal law trumps state law. Next time you bust somebody, bring your stuff to me I will tell you if it's pot are hemp.
The addition of the radio station at Pretoria Fields Brewery makes it an even cooler place to hang. It's amazing to see this kind of forward-thinking in the city of Albany.
The ultimate goal of globalism is a one-world socialist-Communist government. We are told that the shining path to utopia on Earth is built upon egalitarianism. Socialism lies and deceives supporters using the terms "fairness," "equality" and "fair share" and uses government power and violence to force conformity and results in poverty, privation, misery, starvation, and death. Democrats are ignorantly supporting socialism.
Per City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher: The city Municipal Court situation is "serious;" actually, it is "beyond" serious. I understand there was no check-and-balance system in place; therefore, there was no accountability. Sad that leadership was not paying attention. Is Willie Weaver in charge of court personnel? Is he being investigated also? Shame, shame, shame.
Welcome to Albany, Ga. and surrounding area, where stealing is not a crime.
Congratulations to our STAR students and teachers. With all the bad we hear about young people today, it's good to know that there are kids in our community who care about getting a good education. And how wonderful was it that so many of them remembered their teachers for when they were younger? Way to go!
With lower state tax collections so far, will the teachers get a raise or will social services for the poor get cut? How will our elected officials spin this?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.