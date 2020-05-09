Thank, you, thank you, thank you Albany Herald for remembering VE Day with the excellent article -- and pictures -- about the Mighty Eighth. It seems the rest of the media around here have sadly forgotten this important date in American history.
I agree with Doug Porter regarding recycling. I started recycling a few years ago. My trash has been greatly reduced. I bought three plastic trash cans, one each for plastic, styrafoam and aluminum. I take them to the recycling center on Meridith, except the styrofoam, which I put in a Publix bin, as well as plastic bags. I, too, hate seeing trash on the roadside. I pick up as much as I can on my dirt road. We can all do better.
I am very disappointed that Dental Partners at Oakland is not following the COVID-19 guidelines. I had an appointment Wednesday, and I walked in and turned around and left when I saw the packed waiting room. No social distancing.
Excelent story and pictures on the Mighty Eighth in Friday's Herald. What a great history lesson.
Senator Loeffler is a smart lady. So smart that we all know she was fully aware of the Senate rules when she or her "agent" did the stock deal after learning classified information about COVID-19. She was raised on a farm so she, and we, know BS when we smell it. She's tried to put up a smokescreen by donating big money to various causes. She needs to donate all the principle and profit from that stock debacle, then withdraw from the election.
Michael Flynn pleaded guilty twice, but the charges are now being dropped. Trump and the Republican Party are no longer even trying to hide how corrupt they are. Note that the silence of Republicans in Congress is deafening, but I'll bet it wouldn't be if there were a Democrat in the White House.
Went to Publix yesterday. Two 250-plus pounders (a man and a woman) entered the store in front of me. No mask, no facial covering and no gloves were worn. Negligence and/or stupidity such as this got the virus started in Albany, resulting in 130-plus deaths so far. At a minimum, masks should be required to enter any business, church or gathering of people.
An NBC reporter recently interviewed a top Chinese official. She did not ask, "Why did China shut off Wuhan Province from the rest of China, yet allowed thousands to fly to countries all over the world?" She let the official give his talking points, blaming the present administration. He smiled broadly when the interview ended.
Trump thinks wearing masks makes him look afraid of being infected. Actually, Trump getting tested every other day makes him look terrified of being infected.
The Trump Corona Bailout has socialism written all over it, and them SMRs are running over each other to get to bank and cash their check.
It's amazing how no deaths have been attributed to natural causes since the coronavirus has been here. I guess they have found cures for all other illnesses and ailments.
I wonder if the shop owner that was jailed in Texas would have been jailed if she was doing extensions instead of real hair. The judge must be a Democrat.
