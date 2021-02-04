squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Excellent article by David Carroll. If we had more Walter Cronkites in the media, they would have exposed Bush’s false “mushroom cloud” claim about Saddam Hussein’s WMDs. Tremendous loss of lives can be partially blamed on media that is eager to toe the line of the POTUS/party they like and spread false news against those they don’t like.
Great article in Wednesday’s paper about our sheriff, Kevin Sproul and all of his outstanding employees that he works with. I salute you one and all.
SMRs, here are some Facts: Trump failed to bring back coal jobs; he failed to help people with pre-existing conditions; he failed to get rid of gun-free zones; he overlooked the middle-class, but the rich got richer. How can he be so great? Remember, this is a no-spin zone.
Republicans sold their souls, first to Donald Trump and now Marjorie Taylor Greene. They’ve lost the House of Representatives, the White House and the Senate, and yet they haven’t learned a thing. That Masked Man
I don’t know about your driver’s license photo, Fletcher, but you’re right about one thing: You had to know going in that the photo would be ugly.
Since Trump lost, all of my friends are depressed. Maybe Trump can get a job with WWE wrestling.
The first five days in office, Biden signed 24 executive orders. This is more than the last five Presidents combined. He should sign one barring any elected official and any member of their family from accepting money from a foreign country such as China
Cloaked: Factions, bickering and unwise self-serving politics cloak the real dangers and prohibit legitimate challenges to the jeopardies and changes now taking place to fundamental Constitutional rights and national security. Amid the chaos, prophetic voices of reason and warning cannot be heard as the USA treads in peril.
I’m a Republican and don’t like Biden, but if he would sign an executive order that stopped robo calls, I might become a Democrat.
Hey, SMRs, when Hoover let the Depression occur, he and the Republicans did not do anything and let people suffer. Roosevelt and the Democrats took over for the next 40 years. Since Trump disavowed the virus and a lot of people died, the people have chosen Democrats to lead. Probably have to wait another 40 years before the right-wing comes back.
Hey, global climate alarmists, NOAA and NASA both agree: Earth might be headed toward a new Maunder minimum (1645-1715) due to continued falling numbers of sunspots. Look that up in your Funk & Wagnalls, if Jeff and Zuck haven’t erased that, too, for being a terroristic threat.
Keeping colleges and universities shut down this winter is much more likely to stop the spread of Communism than it is the COVID virus.
Today’s Squawkbox had rants about impeaching Biden, the return of “our true leader,” who did not incite supporters to storm the Capitol. This sounds a lot like pre-Jonestown or Heaven’s Gate. I give him credit: Trump certainly knows to how to make that money from his willing servants. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me continuously, shame on me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.