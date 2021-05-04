As I sit here in line, backed up almost to Dawson Road and 17th, I am wondering what is going on. Is this bank in business or not? Mr. Bank Manager, have you heard COVID is pretty much under control. Open back up. Very angry.
Glad to hear you helped the Dumpster guy. I'm sorry I doubted you. Good to know there are good people still around.
I just donated blood. The Red Cross asked for my photo ID. Please don’t tell Stacy Abrams because she will say they are racist and try to shut them down.
The San Francisco Giants have the best record in Major League Baseball, first place out of 30 teams. The big reason for this is the resurgence of our own Buster Posey. Mr. Fletcher, why not a story? Last year, the AH printed MLB stats once a week. Your baseball-loving subscribers loved it. I’d be grateful.
Whoever made up that lie about 85% of Americans approved of Biden's speech to Congress should have their head examined. Washington and Jefferson could come back from the grave and address Congress and would not get 85% approval.
Has anyone noticed that the homeless lady on the corner at Gieryic's, is always talking on her iPhone? Where does she receive her mail if she's homeless? iPhones aren't free.
Squawker, only problem is this “nut job“ (Greene) is hailed as a GOP rising star. Yet Romney is booed, and Cheney is in danger of losing her House seat. Why? They voted to impeach Trump or fist-pumped Biden. They are among the few in the GOP who try to do their jobs: to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic.
Fifteen years of increased taxes to pay for Biden’s liberal progressive $6 trillion plan. Where will he get another 15 years when tomorrow’s crisis comes? It will come.
Thank you, Brad McEwen, for your story on The Anchorage and its plans to put together a women's program. What amazing things they do.
Some politicians and professors who grew up in poor, violent neighborhoods, children of preachers, single parents and immigrants are just as likely to carry and sow seeds of bitter resentment and retribution as they are to promote positive change, equality, love of country and freedom. Many replicate not change.
If my wife would cut our grass, I'd learn how to cook.
Thank you, Tara Dyer, for the picture in Sunday's paper at the Friends of Tift Park Market. We're a dedicated group of crafters that are at the park every Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and see what you've been missing.
Biden says he has opened the country up for business. That is a pile of manure, as we went to a restaurant yesterday and they could not open on time because they didn't have waitresses. The Biden administration is paying everyone to stay at home.
The purpose of a handgun is to fight your way to a long gun. Preferably to a fighting shotgun. You have the up-close advantage, and over-penetration is less of a problem. Look out for the safety of your neighbors.
Why are the Democrats trying so desperately to stop these voting audits? They say there was no voter fraud. If that is true, they should welcome the audits. What are they afraid of?
