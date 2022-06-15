squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Once upon a time there was an audit of the Albany Municipal Court. The end.
These keyboard warriors have become so opinionated, they only impress themselves.
Them Muskyopee injuns must be turnin’ over in their graves after seeing those ugly blue painted steps at the great Kkywater Radium Springs!
“We must reject the idea that every time a law is broken, society is guilty rather than the lawbreaker. It is time to restore the American precept that each individual is responsible for their actions.” — Ronald Reagan
Fletcher, just go sit in a dark room and play your Beatles records and shut up.
When are all the good guys going to step up to the plate and make this country worth really living in again? I’m talking real, patriotic Americans.
The cold hard fact is Herschel Walker is a much better choice for everyone than Rev Warnock. The good old preacher has shown us clearly in two years that he is lazy and uninterested in what is good for Georgia. The Patriot
The editor should not assume that there was something nefarious about the groups’ request for $60,000 to put on their Juneteenth festival. That’s their reason for existing, getting money from people who do work for people who don’t work.
“Let’s make America great again ... back when people knew their place.” Keep dreaming you Trump worshipers. Your day has come and gone.
As I read and listen to the response of Republicans and media outlets like Fox News to the Jan. 6 Committee so far, I think: “You can’t hide your lying eyes” and “We cannot expect that Republicans and outlets like Fox News, to use the phrase of decades ago, will “talk sense to the American people.” But we can hope that fewer will listen to their nonsense.
I recently learned it costs 2 cents to make a penny. Why do we need them? We can round up or down, eliminate pennies and make it easier for everyone.
The Braves are riding high now, but they’re going to miss Ozzie Albies. He’s the heart of the team.
I see where one of the rash of political ads used a headline from The Albany Herald to make a point. Who gets paid for that?
I know that you Democrats in Albany don’t watch the real news. There are people in the know that predict that we will are facing a severe food shortage in the near future. What with the gas prices doubling and food prices higher and baby food shortage and now comes food shortage.
I cannot wait for Sleepy Joe, Kamala, AOC, Bernie and Pelosi to come to Georgia to campaign for Abrams. It should be interesting.
Hey, YT, have you bought your Juneteenth decorations yet? I think they’re on sale at Kmart.
Peaceful protesting at the Justices’ houses? There is nothing peaceful about that guy who got arrested who had planned to kill Bret Kavanaugh.
Stacey Abrams’ TV ad says Brian Kemp is moving Georgia backwards. If Stacey Abrams was governor, Georgia would be moving forward right off a cliff. Stacey would take away our jobs, our guns, our police, our safety, our freedom, our way of life. Georgia would become just like California, New York and Chicago with endless crime, murders and violence.
