I know that this is going to be controversial on so many levels, but if you really want to see the downtown spring to life be one of the first cities to build a casino after the legislature passes this legislation this year. It will bring people and jobs, which then bring many smaller businesses and more jobs.
Anthony Mariquez was no stranger to the Sunrise Hotel when he allegedly killed Jeri Dudley. He had previously been arrested at the same location for aggravated assault. Why was he still free? Why did he still have a gun? Why is this place still open?
Squawker: In fact, I have personally sent in squawks complaining about actions by Warbington, Langstaff and Gray. It’s obvious what your agenda is, though: If anyone complains about sketchy actions by black officials, you can throw the racism card and try to deflect from the problems. Skin color doesn’t make anyone immune from complaints.
The Lord directed Coach Gray to ASU to reduce racial division in this university and city. Shame on madam president for quashing this.
Claire Fox Hillard has been one of those mostly unsung good things about Albany. Congratulations, sir, on your latest accomplishment. It is a deserved honor, and you deserve to be recognized.
What would China do if we flew a balloon over them? Let’s do the same. President Biden has certainly reduced the security of America. Why?
The Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is always one of those poignant events that helps us realize that the issues that impact the city and county impact all of us. Thank you, Larry Price and others with the committee who make this event possible every year.
Some squawkers are sarcastic, some are silly and some are actually stupid, but the squawker that said Democrats are consumed with racism, everything is white supremacy and blames them for killing Tyre Nichols is sick and is the one who really needs psychiatric help.
If you wish to learn about systemic racism, I have a suggestion: Find a black American over the age of 60 and they can explain it to you.
I agree with you, Carlton. Watching TV nowadays is a mine field of vulgar language and issues better suited to adults. Sadly, it’s become the norm.
America cannot be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
Well, Professor Truly, the Mexican cartels are also killing thousands of our citizens without firing a single shot. Thousands. Mass shootings are terrible but not part of the cartel problem.
Congratulations, maestro Hillard. Your work with the local symphony orchestra is exemplary, and now you’ve assured that our community will be recognized favorably on an international stage. That’s a feather in your cap.
When Trump was president, there was an investigation into Russia’s involvement in the campaign. AG Bill Barr appointed John Durham to investigate the investigation. Now there are calls to investigate the investigation of the investigation. That Vaccinated Man
The more I read and listen to stories about so called heroes, the more I realize this isn’t my Father’s America.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
