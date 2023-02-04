squawkbox@albanyherald.com

I know that this is going to be controversial on so many levels, but if you really want to see the downtown spring to life be one of the first cities to build a casino after the legislature passes this legislation this year. It will bring people and jobs, which then bring many smaller businesses and more jobs.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com